The Contents of The Briars, An Historic Estate Home in Natchez, Miss., will be Sold On-Site, Oct. 7

Natchez, MS, USA, Sep 23, 2023 — Stevens Auction Company will hit the road on Saturday, October 7th, for the on-site sale of the contents of The Briars in Natchez – the very place where Confederate States President Jefferson Davis was married. The auction will be held at the home itself, located at 130 John R. Junkin Drive, Natchez, with access via the entrance to the parking lot of the Vue Hotel.

“All Victorian and late Empire furnishings that came with the estate at purchase, as well as the contents of all bed and breakfast equipment and furniture, will be sold to make way for the rebirth of The Briars,” said Dwight Stevens, the owner of Stevens Auction Company, based in Aberdeen. “This Natchez icon will have period furnishings from its beginning in 1818.”

Mr. Stevens added, “We will also have items from the new owner Chip Newman’s late father’s estate. The elder late Mr. Newman was a well-known and respected Natchez businessman and civic leader.” Open house previews will be held at The Briars on Friday, October 6th, from 10 am-6 pm Central time.

The auction itself has a start time of 9 am Central. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Registration and approval are required prior to auction day. Telephone bids are always welcome with advanced arrangements. For more information, folks can call 662-369-220, or send an email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net.

There are so many items that it will be necessary to run two auctions simultaneously. One will be on Liveauctioneers.com starting at 9 am Central time. The second auction will start at noon, where Stevens will be selling a large variety of architectural items, bed and breakfast commercial items and many decorator items.

New pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check back often for new additions and further information.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the on-site sale of the contents of The Briars on October 7th, please visit www.stevensauction.com.

About Stevens Auction Company:

