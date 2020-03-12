Susan Hans is The New Owner of Discovery Map of Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, RI and Waitsfield, VT, Mar 12, 2020 — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Susan Hans as the new owner of Discovery Map of Newport. Hans acquired the map in January 2020 from Paul Sauve.

Discovery Map of Newport is the fourth map owned by Hans. She also owns and operates Discovery Map of Mad River Valley, Discovery Map of Waterbury, Vermont and Discovery Map of Stowe, Vermont.

“Our family has owned a home and vacationed in Newport for years. When the map became available, we leapt at the chance to take over the reins,” said Hans. “The best part of buying the map was the timing, just in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary.”

A mother of two, Hans started her Discovery Map career a few years after re-entering the job market. Desiring a more flexible schedule to fit in with her daughters’ school schedule, she jumped at the opportunity to purchase the Discovery Map of Mad River Valley map.

“I was new to sales but since we lived in Waitsfield, the home of the Mad River map, I knew a lot of the stores and some of the store owners. The social part of just getting out and meeting/visiting our advertisers really appealed to me. It’s something that’s carried over to the other two maps and am looking to do the same with Discovery Map of Newport,” said Hans.

Discovery Maps are colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Newport includes sites and destinations within the city and neighboring communities. That includes the cliff walk and the mansions of Newport, the Tennis Hall of Fame, First Beach, Fort Adams State Park and more.

“A lot has changed over the past 25 years. Back in 1995, most people weren’t even on the Internet,” said Hans. “Our maps have changed somewhat but remain true to the original vision. With the added online presence, Discovery Map of Newport is primed for another 25 years.”

Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content to complement/supplement the printed map. The interactive map found the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on our smartphones, people still prefer printed-out maps,” said Hans, who resides in Waitsfield VT with her husband Peter and their two daughters. “Although Discovery Map has a great website and online presence, the maps are truly like works of art and reveal the character of an area… and there is a lot of that in Newport.”

For local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming Discovery Map of Newport, to be published and distributed in June 2020, ad space is still available. Interested merchants can call (802) 917-1228 or email sue@discoverymap.com.

Discovery Map International has more than 130 maps nationwide. More than 6,000 businesses advertise on Discovery Maps across the U.S. One annual ad on Discovery Map reaches, on average, 500,000 visitors. Discovery Map advertisers renew their ads at a very high rate and some of the older Discovery Map locations have businesses who have been advertising on the same map for more than 20 years.

For more information on the Discovery Map opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com

About Discovery Map International, Inc:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.

For information about the Discovery Map International franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com or call 802-316-4060.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061