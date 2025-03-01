Stunning Townhome in The Heart of Innovation is Being Sold Privately!

San Jose, CA, Feb 28, 2025 — A limited opportunity to own a stunning townhome in the heart of Silicon Valley has just become available to be sold off market as a private sale. This beautiful home offers 1,596 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, making it the perfect retreat for growing families or professionals seeking a prime location near top tech hubs like Google, Apple, Meta, HP, Cisco and other well known technology giants.

Spacious, Modern, and Versatile Layout

This exceptional townhome boasts 4 bedrooms, with two bedrooms seamlessly converted into one large, luxurious space—perfect as a grand or master suite, office, or entertainment room. Two full bathrooms, a hallway and master suite bathroom located upstairs are designed for comfort and convenience, while a stylish half-bath is conveniently located downstairs. The traditional floor plan features inviting living and dining areas, creating a warm atmosphere for quality family time, relaxation, or entertaining.

Prime Features and Upgrades:

– 1,596 sq. ft. of living space – Spacious and functional layout

– 4 bedrooms (with a flexible large suite conversion or convert back to original)

– 2.5 bathrooms – Two full baths upstairs, half bath downstairs

– Private backyard – Perfect for BBQs, gardening, or unwinding

– Two-car garage – Secure parking with ample storage space

– Low HOA fees – Affordable living with incredible amenities

– Exclusive community perks – Pool, hot tub, and clubhouse access

– Prime Silicon Valley location – Near major tech campuses, shopping, dining, and top-rated schools.

And unlike many communities, this home is part of a low HOA neighborhood, offering exceptional value while still providing resort-style amenities. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a sparkling pool, relaxing hot tub, and a stylish clubhouse for hosting events or unwinding after a busy day.

Unbeatable Location in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Situated in one of Silicon Valley’s most sought-after east San Jose Berryessa neighborhoods, this townhome provides easy access to major highways, top tech companies, and a variety of shopping, dining, and recreational options. Whether you’re commuting to a tech giant, exploring local parks or enjoying the vibrant nightlife, everything you need is just minutes away.

This Home Won’t be Available Forever

Many of the best homes are bought and sold OFF the market – just like this one. In this low-inventory south bay real estate market, you don’t want to miss your chance to own this incredible townhome if you’re shopping for a home. Contact Bruno Versaci at 917-709-7324 or by email: burno@brunoversaci.com or just click here to schedule your private viewing today.

Contact:

Bruno Versaci

917-709-7324

bruno@brunoversaci.com