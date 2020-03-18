Stonebridge Homes Announces New Homes for Sale at Stonebridge at Union Point in South Weymouth, MA

South Weymouth, MA and South Easton, MA, Mar 18, 2020 — Stonebridge Homes Inc., a residential construction manager based in South Easton, Mass., recently announced the availability of 45 new, single-family homes for sale at its Stonebridge at Union Point neighborhood in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. The new homes will be part of the growing community of Union Point (GPS for the development is 150 Memorial Grove Ave).

Stonebridge at Union Point will offer nine floor plans for the new homes. All floor plans will feature three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage. The lone exception is the Essex plan, which includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Some first-floor master bedrooms are available.

“Union Point has so much to offer. A short commute to Boston via commuter rail, T or bus. Close proximity to beaches on the South Shore and less than an hour to the Cape,” said Dwayne Goldman of Hanley Law Realty, the listing broker for the development. “You simply don’t find this caliber of homes in the current market at a price this reasonable. Not to mention the variety of floor plans available and the ability to customize those plans to your specific needs.”

Square footage for each new home at Union Point begins at 2,517 square feet and ranges to 3,370 square feet. Most plans offer a flex room/space, a loft or a sunroom. Pre-construction incentive specifications will include hardwood throughout the first floor, a gas fireplace, kitchen island and composite decking.

Phase 1 of construction will consist of lots 3-8 and 18-22 located on Douglas Street. Pre-construction pricing starts at $729,000 and range to $829,000. The monthly homeowner association fee will be around $170.

For more information, please contact Hanley Law Realty’s Dwayne Goldman at Dwayne@mhanleylaw.com or 508-726-8782 and or Kathleen Goldman kathleen@mhanleylaw.com and 508-726-8788. You can also visit Stonebridge’s website for more information at https://www.stonebridgehomesinc.com/find-new-homes/stonebridge-at-union-point/.

About Stonebridge Homes, Inc.:

For more than 25 years, Stonebridge Homes and its team, based in South Easton, Massachusetts, have built and managed the construction of many residential communities throughout Massachusetts, including Tanglewood Estates in Easton, Mass; Boyde’s Crossing in Norfolk, Mass and Briggs Landing in Westport, Mass. Stonebridge Homes has focused on building and managing construction in towns in southeastern Massachusetts, including Dighton, Easton, Foxboro, Lakeville, Norfolk, Norwell, Pembroke and Westport. The styles of these communities have varied from upscale condominiums to custom single‐family homes designed by its in-house architect whose specialty is customizing dream homes that provide space and luxury to households of all sizes. Each development is built with the same commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Stonebridge Homes, Inc. is an active member of the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston and the National Association of Home Builders. For more information, please visit www.stonebridgehomesinc.com or call 508.230.2300.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061