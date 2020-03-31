Spectralink schließt sich mit Funktel zusammen, um eine vielfältige und vollständige integrierte ATEX-zertifizierte DECT-Lösung anzubieten

(Horsens, Denmark) – Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – Spectralink, the world’s leading provider of corporate mobility solutions, today announced its partnership with Funktel, the leading German manufacturer of professional security and communication solutions in Germany. The companies have joined forces to develop additional functions for ATEX handsets in locations with a standard Spectralink DECT infrastructure based on 400/6500/2500 and 8000 DECT servers.

The combination of Spectralink’s unique IP DECT infrastructure with Funktel’s ATEX-compatible handsets offers the market robust, next-generation industrial emergency call signaling devices. In order for a device to be used in an explosive environment, it must be certified according to the EU directive ATEX.

Manufacturing, logistics and retail workers are often self-employed in petrochemical plants, high voltage environments, and large warehouses with heavy machinery such as forklifts. There is a higher risk of falling and pinching in work areas where there are dangerous and flammable gases or where chemical accidents can occur. Given these threats, there is an increasing need for solutions to protect lone workers.

Spectralink has implemented Funktel’s proprietary protocols to ensure full integration with Funktel handsets without the need for GAP level integration. To achieve optimal integration, Spectralink has developed IP-DECT servers that work with Funktel’s Nucleus server. This level of integration enables important functions such as messaging, warnings and alarms which, in addition to the basic telephony functions, offer additional protection in situations in which the lone worker cannot speak or is injured or caught on site. In situations where an injured worker is unable to make a traditional call, these additional functions can save lives.

Spectralink and Funktel plan to further explore the potential of their partnership and continue to develop advanced solutions for the safety of lone workers and workers in hazardous environments.

Julien Bertheuil, Managing Director of EMEA at Spectralink, comments: “When deploying devices to companies that are used in hazardous environments, it is essential that they are fully certified in accordance with the required EU directives. By partnering with Funktel, we can offer our customers a combined solution that they can implement directly in their existing DECT infrastructure. With our technology and Funktel ATEX handsets, we offer a win-win solution for everyone.

“The combination of safe and reliable communication devices with the Spectralink infrastructure for the safety of workers in high-risk industrial environments helps to make occupational health and safety a top priority for employers.”

Rolf-Dieter Finger, OEM sales manager at Funktel GmbH, adds: “The combination of our know-how with our professional competencies in the development of the ATEX-certified solutions for the protection of lone workers ensures that employers have a clear conscience about their employees in risky environments can use. We hope that the release of the explosion-proof FC4 S Ex HS safety DECT handset sets a new standard in the industry. Together we hope to meet the needs of corporate customers who need these handsets. ”