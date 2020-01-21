Speaking Up for those with Speech Dysfluency. Two join the Plymouth, MA-based Hart Speech Foundation Board of Directors

Plymouth, MA, Jan 21, 2020 — With eye to the future and an ear for compassion, two new members have joined the Plymouth, MA-based Hart Speech Foundation Board of Directors. The Hart Speech Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who stutter through advocacy, scholarships and early intervention.

Christopher J Collins, a resident of Attleboro, MA and Karen McGreal of Wellesley, MA, who have long been involved with the organization as volunteers, have accepted leadership roles on the Board.

“We welcome Chris and Karen to the Board and we are excited about the many assets that they bring,” noted Donald P. Hart, the Founder of the 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

He added, “This continues our momentum to really scale our outreach and provide help for those with speech challenges. We recently received a commitment from Eileen and John Grayken of London, England to match donations up to $1-million. John Patrick Grayken is a Cohasset native and an internationally known financier and founder and chairman of the private equity firm, Lone Star Funds.”

In addition to serving on the Hart Foundation board Christopher J Collins is the Manager of Medlen & Carroll, LLP, a law firm based in Braintree, MA.

He commented, “The Hart Speech Foundation is near and dear to my heart. I have been a stutterer my whole life, and have seen first-hand the lives of many children and adults alike, changed in profound ways, by improving their fluency. This Foundation gives stutterers the opportunity to receive intense speech therapy. Otherwise these people would not have the financial means to attend the specialized treatment. The people on this Board and the people involved in this Foundation are so dedicated to the cause. It is my pleasure to be involved in such an organization. Any input or advice I can contribute in aiding this Foundation to further improving the lives of stutterers is a great honor.”

Karen McGreal has been involved with the Foundation since its inception in 2011. Previously she helped plan and implement the Golf Tournament and other fundraisers. McGreal is also a volunteer for the past four years with Community Investors, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to supporting the physical, social and emotional wellness of youth communities.

“My brother Don Hart was the driving force for the Hart Speech Foundation. Our family has rallied to help build the organization to serve as many people as possible,” she noted.

The mission of the Hart Speech Foundation is to identify clients of all ages to ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to achieve more fluent speech. The board is made up of professionals from the legal field, design field, speech therapy and healthcare field as well as individuals with speech dysfluency. The Hart Speech Foundation was founded by the Hart Family in 2011. The organization is managed by Donald P. Hart, the Founder and Megan T. Hart, Managing Director.

To learn more about supporting, volunteering or benefitting from Hart Speech Foundation, please visit www.HartSpeech.org or contact Don Hart (617) 852-8855, dphartlaw@verizon.net

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

sdubin@prworkzone.com

781-582-1061