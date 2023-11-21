SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Silverware, Toys, Decor and Glass Art Auction December 15th

Brooklyn, NY, USA, November 21, 2023 — With the holidays fast approaching, SJ Auctioneers is the place to find that perfect gift for that special someone, young and old alike. The firm will host an online-only Silverware, Toys, Décor and Glass Art auction on Friday, December 15th, starting at 6 pm Eastern time. Rest assured, winning bidders will have their items arrive in time for the holidays.

The catalog features a fine selection of jewelry, silverware, trains, toys and collectibles from artists, designers and silversmiths like Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, WM B Kerr, Sackermann Hessenberg & Co, Vetreria, Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Nintendo, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Matchbox and Lesney – in all, 227 lots will be sold.

Half of the top 24 lots in the sale involve silver. Leading the pack is a Tiffany sterling silver Wave Edge flatware set for 12, complete with case. The set includes 60 pieces of flatware, with no monograms, stamped “Tiffany & Co. Sterling” (est. $3,500-$5,000).

A pair of Martin Hall & Co. candlesticks, both 17 inches tall, decorated with dramatic foliate decoration and with impressed marks along the base, 216.12 troy oz., should sell for $3,500-$5,000; while a Gorham Y50 sterling silver copper jardiniere vase with applied 3-D strawberry plant and spider, having the Gorham date mark for 1911, carries an estimate of $2,500-$5,000.

A sterling silver owl cruet set by Richard Comyns (London, 1967) is expected to command $2,500-$3,500; as are a pair of Dutch silver novelty owl peppers by Schoonhoven, stamped ‘HOLL’ ‘LAND’ and having the date letter for 1911. Also offered will be a Cartier sterling Trinity set of four tumblers, each one 1.5 inches tall, with the original box (est. $2,000-$4,500).

The jewelry category will be led by an Italian-made Buccellati signed 18kt MACRI ring band featuring six white gold stations atop an engraved lace motif, each centering a round brilliant cut diamond weighing 0.18 carat (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a Bvlgari Serpenti “Forever” bangle bracelet crafted in light gold-plated brass with precious black galuchat skin inserts, and featuring two irresistible contraire iconic snakeheads with hypnotic-colored scales (est. $750-$1,500).

Also sold will be a pair of 18k yellow gold, diamond and cultured pearl earrings, containing two round, white cultured pearls (11.30 mm each) and 28 full-cut diamonds weighing approximately 2.10 carats (est. $1,500-$5,000); and an 18k white gold Tahitian pearl diamond enhancer necklace with 14k white gold chain, 16 inches long, the pearl size about 10-11 mm, with three round brilliant natural diamonds having a total weight of 0.24 carats (est. $1,000-$2,000).

For the wee folk on your holiday shopping list (or for serious collectors of vintage toys), the auction has a Walt Disney Ingersoll U.S. Time Mickey Mouse watch from 1940 in overall good condition in the original box (est. $750-$2,500); and a fabulous Marx Blue and Grey Civil War playset in the original box with paperwork and even a 33 1/3 rpm record (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Vintage vehicles will include a long Tippco tin firefighter truck ladder with four firefighters in the cabin, with the key missing (est. $500-$1,000); a pre-war #815 tin litho wind-up 0-gauge freight train set by Karl Bub (est. $500-$1,000); and a pair of German-made Georg Fisher tin penny toy vehicles, one probably based on the rear-engined VW type 2 van (est. $500-$1,000).

Also up for bid is a Tootsie Toy four-vehicle Fire Department set of die-cast metal toys, with box (est. $500-$750); An American Flyer 20535 S Pony Express passenger set, including a diesel and two passenger cars ending number 37 and 38 and featuring metal trucks, metal wheels and knuckler couplers, with each car lighted (est. $450-$750); and a collection of 34 hand-painted Marx Disneykins figurines from the 1960s, nicely housed in the original box (est. $350-$750).

Beautiful pieces by Herend, the Hungarian porcelain manufacturer founded in 1826, will feature an extra-large pair of rust fishnet roosters, each one signed and measuring 7 ¼ inches tall (est. $1,500-$3,000); and a signed tall pair of cranes, 5190, each one about 9 inches tall (est. $1,800-$2,500); a signed raspberry fishnet hand-painted angel fish with 24k accents, 4 inches in height (est. $750-$1,800); and a hand-painted dog figure in the green fishnet pattern (est. $500-$1,500).

Decorative accessories will include a Daum crystal green and pink roses vase, #03507, hand-made in France and signed, 7 inches tall by 5 inches wide (est. $500-$3,500); a nice set of two Versace Le Roi porcelain charger service plates with box, made in Germany, each plate 12 ¼ inches in diameter (est. $1,500-$3,000); and a gorgeous Maitland Smith mother-of-pearl seashell caviar bowl with stand, on a silver metal pedestal with embossed seashells (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Also offered will be a Swarovski signed chess set game, clear and black, with the original box, including crystal pieces, game board and storage case (est. $1,000-$1,500); a signed Edward Hald Orrefors fish designed cased glass vase standing 5 ½ inches tall, in excellent used condition (est. $500-$1,000);’ and a Swarovski Jungle Beats parakeet couple – Fife and Fifer – designed by Heinz Tabertshofer, multi-colored and standing over 3 ½ inches in height (est. $500-$1,500).

Returning to sterling silver, top items include a pair of Spanish-made sterling silver pheasants, a male (7 ½ inches tall) and female (6 ¼ inches tall), each sporting the star maker’s mark and in good condition ($2,400-$3,200); and a lovely pair of sterling silver vases by Gorham in the Chantilly pattern, signed, each one 8 ¾ inches tall and weighing 28 oz. (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Two Spanish sterling silver figural bird decanter cruets – one a ruby red crystal, the other an emerald green crystal – with ruffled feather collars and naturalistic feet, gilded crests and beaks, hallmarked to mounts the pentagram Spanish sterling silver mark, will be sold as individual lots (each est. $1,000-$3,500). Also, a large sterling silver Reed and Barton vegetable bowl with the date mark of 1941, and a pair of sterling silver Reed and Barton bowls with the date mark of 1948, both in the Francis I pattern, should each hit $800-$2,000.

Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the LiveAuctioneers.com catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/310036_silverware-toys-decor-glass-art/?page=1&sort=lotNumber.

Bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. If you place a winning bid, your card will be charged shortly after the conclusion of the auction.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Silverware, Toys, Décor and Glass Art auction slated for Friday, December 15th, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping. SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneer, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.