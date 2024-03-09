SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Luxe Decor Silverware, Toys & More Auction on March 31st

Brooklyn, NY, March 9, 2024 — SJ Auctioneers is gearing up to provide its finest selections of jewelry, silverware, trains, toys and collectibles in an online-only Luxe Décor Silverware, Toys & More auction on Sunday, March 31st, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. It isn’t a huge sale – just 177 lots – but the quality is high.

The catalog features renowned artists, designers and silversmiths such as Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Daum, Baccarat, Lalique, Gucci, Dominick & Haff, Jose Hess, Emile Delaire, Gorham, Movito, Reed & Barton, Watson, Wallace, William B. Kerr, Sackermann, Hessenberg & Co., Italian Vetreria, Murano, Arte, American Flyer, Lionel, Nintendo, Tootsie Toy, Buddy L, Matchbox, Lesney and many others. All are highly collectible.

The auction has a great selection of super rare silver estate pieces from Tiffany, Kirk & Son, Dutch and others, in the form of bottles, ewers, trays, bowls and more. There is also a fine group of Daum, Lalique, Disney and tin Japanese collectible toys. “There really is something for just about everyone in this sale,” said Erica Anderson of SJ Auctioneers.

There are two valuable, museum-quality lamps up for bid, both from the Handel and Tiffany Studios era. One is a J.A. Whatley leaded lamp with grape trellis, 26 inches tall and the shade 19 inches in diameter, a lamp that pops even in the daytime (est. $7,000-$10,000); and a Duffner Kimberly authenticated leaded lamp, 26 inches tall and the outstanding original shade 20 inches in diameter, with original base (est. $3,500-$5,000). Both were pictured in Paul Crist’s highly respected book on lamps and lighting.

The list of expected top lots is top-heavy with items in the silver category. These will be headlined by a Buccellati Milano sterling silver flatware service for 12, weighing a total 80.3 toz. (knives not weighed), housed in a handsome storage case (est. $7,500-$12,000); and a pair of antique Tiffany & Company sterling silver footed serving bowls with ornate handles, weighing a total 46.7 toz. (est. $3,800-$5,800).

A Shreve & Company sterling silver antique floral tall vase, 19 ¾ inches in height, with a bottom that may have been repaired, weighing a total 44.6 toz., should realize $3,500-$4,800. Also, an antique sterling silver floral repousse covered serving dish with handle, made by Baltimore Silversmiths Mfg. Co., 39.1 oz., carries an estimate of $2,800-$3,800.

A pair of American-made vintage sterling silver grape-decorated compotes, each one standing 6 ½ inches tall and with a combined weight of 22.2 toz., should change hands for $1,800-$2,200; while a German-made antique silver Hanau “Talking to Dame” square box, roughly 5 ½ inches square in size, is expected to find a new home for $500-$950.

Daum lots will feature two pate de verre items (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface). One is an art glass vase, 7 inches tall, engraved “Daum France on the underside of the 3-inch diameter base (est. $1,500-$2,500). The other is a butterfly dish figurine tray with box, about 4 inches wide (est. $350-$500). Neither piece has chips or cracks.

The Disney category will showcase an adorable Swarovski crystal multi-colored Mickey Mouse figure, 4 inches tall and made in Austria, with the original box (est. $500-$850); and an Ohio Art Studio tin litho Mickey Mouse and Pluto sand pail with handle, about 5 ¼ inches tall, “WALT DISNEY” and OHIO ARTS” printed on the pail (est. $250-$500).

Japanese toys will feature a Yonezawa Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 tin jumbo jet airplane with the original box, in excellent working and cosmetic condition, 32cm wide and long, a must-have for collectors of Japan Air Lines and Boeing 747 jumbo jets (est. $500-$1,000); and a Yonezawa tin litho airplane boat ride in fine working condition, 5 inches wide (est. $200-$350).

Other fine items in miscellaneous categories will include a beautiful Tiffany & Company Elsa Peretti 18kt yellow gold bean pendant necklace, 16 inches long, the yellow gold weighing 4.12 grams (est. $500-$1,500); and a visually striking Herend signed fishnet black porcelain lioness figure with 24kt gold accents, impressive and large at 7 inches in length (est. $750-$1,000).

An extremely rare Federico Buccellati sterling Mastro paragon fountain pen, #5 from a limited edition of just 10 pens produced, fully hallmarked with the sterling silver weighing 31 grams, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,500. Also, a GI Joe vintage Hasbro Action Marine 7700 toy figure with the original box, with both figure and box in very good condition, should command $500-$750.

A link to the LiveAuctioneers.com catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/320512_luxe-decor-silverware-toys-and-more/

Bidding is available now online. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. If you place a winning bid, your card will be charged shortly after the conclusion of the auction.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers

Media Contact:

Erica Anderson

SJ Auctioneers

320 Roebling Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211 USA

646-450-7553

sjauctioneers@gmail.com

http://www.sjauctioneers.com