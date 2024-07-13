SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Black Americana, Collectibles, Decor & Silverware Auction on Sunday, July 21st

Brooklyn, NY, USA, July 13, 2024 — A spectacular 235-piece sterling silver flatware service by Georg Jensen in the Bernadotte pattern, a signed Daum (France) crystal art glass bouquet of roses, a large sterling silver cup by Cartier in the original box, and many examples of Black Americana are just some of the items bidders will find in SJ Auctioneers’ online-only auction slated for Sunday, July 21st.

The 225-lot Black Americana, Collectibles, Décor & Silverware auction will start promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, with internet bidding offered exclusively through LiveAuctioneers.com.

Other items expected to do well include a gorgeous, circa 1850-1890 Gorham mixed metals Y50 sterling silver and copper jardiniere vase with applied 3-D strawberry plant and spider (est. 1,500-$2,500); two metallic chess sets with storage cases (each est. $250-$350); and a pair of Spanish silver heron crane bird figurines, 7 inches tall, 850 silver (est. $750-$1,200).

The artists, designers and silversmiths will include names such as Cartier, Georg Jensen, Daum, Tiffany & Company, Frontenac, Royal Danish, Bvlgari, Porter Blanchard, Mayauel Ward, Marx, Herend, Gorham, Mulholland Brothers, Reed and Barton and many others. Not many of the Black Americana pieces are identified by maker, but all are rare and highly collectible.

The 235-piece Georg Jensen sterling flatware service for eight includes 16 serving utensils and comes in a three-tiered chest and soft storage box (est. $20,000-$24,000). The bottom of the Daum signed crystal art glass bouquet of roses is just over 7 inches tall, has no cracks or repairs and is signed “Daum France” on the bottom (est. $900-$1,500). The Cartier sterling silver cup in the original box is in like-new shape and is inscribed, “J.B.H.” (est. 300-$450).

Sterling silver flatware services are enormously popular because of their beauty, historical significance and high silver content in troy ounces. SJ Auctioneers has offered many such services in past auctions and this one will be no exception. A few examples are as follows:

– A 103-piece Frontenac sterling silver flatware service with a repair to one gumbo soup spoon, otherwise in very crisp original condition. No monogram (est. $6,500-$8,000).

– A 140-piece Royal Danish sterling silver flatware service for 12, a dinner size with fish set. The chest in the catalog photo for display purposes only (est. $6,500-$8,000).

– A 116-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service for 12 in the Cactus pattern, with serving utensils. Chest in the catalog photo not included (est. $11,900-$12,000).

– A 6-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver tea and coffee service in the Hampton pattern from 1912 in the Art Deco style, with an elegant, geometric design, weighing 126.8 troy oz. (est. $6,900-$9,500).

– A Porter Blanchard sterling silver coffee service having an 11-inch diameter tray with wooden handles, weighing 40 troy ounces, in excellent condition (est. $2,400-$2,800).

Other sterling silver offerings from Tiffany & Co. include a porringer bowl dish (23245) with the original box (est. $300-$450); a large, 10-inch-tall water pitcher, 10 inches tall, weighing 31.38 troy oz. and no dents, dings or issues (est. $1,600-$2,000); and, in the jewelry category, an Elsa Peretti cord heart with diamond pendant necklace, 18 inches long, weighing 5.3 grams and featuring one single round brilliant diamond of approximately .04 carats (est. $300-$450).

Black Americana will be plentiful, with attractive estimates in the $50-$150 range. These will include a cast iron Uncle Sam figure, 11 inches tall; a 1920s nodder bobble head, 4 ¼ inches tall; a Diaper Dan Syroco wood type thermometer, 5 inches tall; a Shearwater porcelain tiger, 5 ¾ inches tall; and 1913 sheet music for the song Ma Pickaninny Babe by Chas. L. Johnson.

Other offerings will include a pair of Sophia-Ann porcelain babies on a wood swing, one holding a bottle; a green glass cereal jar with Aunt Jemima logo; an Aunt Jemima porcelain figurine, 5 inches tall; a cast iron baby bank with Japanese hand-painted wooden décor; a framed advertisement for Uncle Kola’s Yams; and framed artwork of a cotton picker family.

Pieces from Africa will feature a visually arresting mask, 4 ¼ inches tall (est. $50-$500); a carved tribal woman ebony wood sculpture, about 7 inches tall (est. $150-$250); and carved wood tribal figurines one 11 ¼ inches tall and the other 13 ¼ inches tall (each est. $90-$150).

Toys will feature a tin wind-up The Magic Barn and Tractor with the original box (est. $180-$360); a 1952 Marx Roy Rogers Rodeo Ranch playset (est. $150-$350); a Yonezawa (Japan) tin toy airplane model of a Japan Airlines Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet with original box (est. $500-$1,000); and a 1961 set of 34 Disney Marx Fairykins with the original box (est. $300-$750).

Other noteworthy lots include an early coin silver water pitcher in very good condition, 13 inches tall with a lovely inscription and weighing 29.7 troy oz. (est. $1,700-$2,200); a Bvlgari Serpenti forever cuff in excellent condition with the original box (est. $340-$500); and a real nice Mayauel Ward signed blue iridescent mushroom décor paperweight (est. $150-$350).

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here:

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/333386_black-americana-collectibles-decor-silverware/

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Black Americana, Collectibles, Décor & Silverware auction on Sunday, July 21st, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping. SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneers, visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.