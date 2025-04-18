SJ Auctioneers‘ Online-Only Auction on April 27th will Feature Estate Jewelry, Fine Silver, Glass Art, Fashion and Toys

SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Jewelry, Silver, Glass Art, Fashion & Toys auction set for Sunday, April 27th, is jam-packed with close to 300 lots of sterling silver flatware services and other sterling objects; Ralph Loren and Polo handbags; dazzling jewelry pieces; colorful Herend and Swarovski figures; vintage pens; vintage toys; and decorative accessories.

The auction showcases items by famous name designers and makers, including Tiffany & Co., Buccellati, Gorham, Georg Jensen, Reed & Barton, Gucci, Cartier, Pomellato, Schofield Silver, Mappin & Webb, Steuben, Miguel Berrocal, Royal Vienna, Del Conte, Patek Philippe, Orrefors, Montblanc, Daum, Baccarat, S.T. Dupont, Bvlgari, Meissen, Matchbox, Hubley and Dinky Toys.

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. The auction has a start time of 5:30pm Eastern. A link to the catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/367262_jewelry-silver-glass-art-fashion-and-toys/

SJ Auctioneers has quickly become a go-to source for buyers looking for sterling silver flatware services and other sterling objects, and the April 27th auction will have much to offer. A few of the flatware services are as follows:

– A 181-piece sterling silver flatware service by Gorham in the Fontainebleau pattern with 37 servers, a complete set in excellent vintage condition (Estimate: $17,000-$20,000).

– A Tiffany & Co. sterling silver flatware dinner size service for 12 in the Audubon pattern (Estimate: $15,000-$18,000).

– A 132-piece Georg Jensen sterling flatware set in the Acorn pattern, a spectacular vintage service in the large and heavy European dinner size, with a small monogram on verso (Estimate: $10,000-$12,000).

Sterling silver objects will feature a stunning, large Mario Buccellati tray with grape decoration, circa 1950s (Estimate: $30,000-$55,000); a set of eight Reed & Barton sterling 570A goblets in the Francis I pattern, 8.4 troy oz. each (Estimate: $10,000-$12,000); a Mario Buccellati sterling 925 sea shell tray weighing 84 troy oz. (Estimate: $8,500-$12,000); a four-piece Tiffany & Co. tea service, circa late 1940s, each piece hand-engraved (Estimate: $5,500-$6,000); and a Georg Jensen pair of pedestal bowls made in Denmark, 7 inches in diameter (Estimate: $5,500-$6,000).

The Ralph Lauren Collection (and Polo Ralph Lauren selection) of vintage handbags will be led by a Ralph Lauren RL50 medium Bordeaux cream calfskin leather handbag in great condition, with western stitching. The bag, which retails for $22,000, comes with a detachable shoulder strap and is brown leather lined, with an interior pocket flap. It should bring $18,000-$20,000.

Other handbags in the Ralph Lauren Collection will include a stacked RL Lilac calfskin leather with silver hardware clutch/crossbody bag, like new (Estimate: $1,500-$1,600); a Mini RL 50 dark green lizard handbag with removable crossbody strap (Estimate: $1,400-$1,500); a convertible bright blue and green ombre clutch/crossbody bag with silver hardware on calfskin leather (Estimate: $1,200-$1,400); a black with cream embossed/printed flowers and silver hardware evening bag (Estimate: $800-$950); and a stirrup shoulder natural canvas with light yellow leather detailing bag (Estimate: $800-$950). The Polo handbags carry lower estimates.

The jewelry category will feature a Gucci signed 18k yellow gold bamboo link station necklace, nearly 28 inches long, stamped 750 and weighing 44.0 grams (Estimate: $7,000-$9,000); a natural diamond tennis bracelet, 6.00 carats set in 14k bezel white gold (Estimate: $4,500-$6,500); a natural large pink sapphire 7.50-carat pendant necklace set with a smaller sapphire and natural diamond set in 14k white gold, weighing 5.660 grams (Estimate: $2,500-$3,500); and a pair of natural pink sapphire stud earrings in 14k white gold (Estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

Herend signed porcelain figurines made in Hungary are popular with collectors because they are so colorful and visually arresting. The April 27th auction features a nice selection, including a large black drinking lioness with 24k gold accents (Estimate: $750-$900); a rust fishnet cobra hand-painted with 24k gold (Estimate: $750-$850); a hand-painted ape in the black fishnet pattern, 4 inches tall (Estimate: $600-$800); a drinking lion in the rust fishnet pattern (Estimate: $600-$800); and a black fishnet dolphin, hand-painted with 24k gold (Estimate: $350-$400).

Swarovski crystal figurines are equally pleasing to the eye. Swarovski up for bid includes a Marvel The Incredible Hulk, vibrant green, 4 ¾ inches, with box (Estimate: $600-$850); a Marvel DC Comics Iron Man, red, 5 ½ inches, with box (Estimate: $600-$850); a DC Comics Thor figure that features 523 facets and a mix of metal accents (Estimate: $600-$850); a DC Comics Superman figure, flawless, 5 ½ inches tall, with box (Estimate: $450-$750); a Mickey Mouse, 4 inches tall, with box (Estimate: $450-$750); a Black Panther with original box, 5 ½ inches tall (Estimate: $450-$600); and an Idyllia Royal Flycatcher bird (Estimate: $450-$750).

Vintage pens make an attractive and thoughtful gift. Ones in the auction include a Montblanc Meisterstruck 146 Legrand fountain pen with gold nib 585 14k, with ink bottle (Estimate: $600-$750); an S.T. Dupont (Paris) ballpoint pen, gold-plated, with seven diamonds and original box (Estimate: $450-$600); an S.T. Dupont sterling silver gold-plated ballpoint and fountain pen, 18k 750 nib, with one-time-refill included (Estimate: $450-$600); and a Montblanc Noblesse gold-plated mechanical pencil/ballpoint fountain pen set, 14k, including box (Estimate: $450-$600).

Toys and toy-related items will be highlighted by a trick pony cast iron mechanical toy savings bank trading card from around the 1880s, 3 ¼ inches by 5 ¼ inches, the toy by Selchow & Righter and the litho by Currier (Estimate: $350-$750); a Hubley cast iron toy of a uniformed patrol officer on a motorcycle, 6 ½ inches long (Estimate: $150-$250); a box of 12 Dinky Toys #771 international multi-color road signs made in the UK between 1953-1963 (Estimate: $150-$200); and boxed vehicles made by Matchbox and Schuco, with estimates of $150-$200 each.

Decorative items are plentiful and will include a nickel-plated Miguel Berrocal La Mini Maria puzzle sculpture with book, 1 ¾ inches by 3 inches (Estimate: $1,200-$1,500); a pair of hand-painted Royal Vienna porcelain vase urns with makers’ marks and lids, 7 ½ inches tall (Estimate: $800-$1,500); a Patek Philippe wine opener (Estimate: $800-$950); an Orrefors Studio (Sweden) crystal Graal vase, signed and designed by Edward Hald around 1950 (Estimate: $750-$900); and a French-made Daum pate de verre signed candle holder with box (Estimate: $500-$700).

