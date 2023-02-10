Shedding Light on Solar Energy for Your Home. Educational Seminar Offers Answers

Scheduled for Thursday, March 2nd, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Jones River Landing.

Kingston, MA, February 10, 2023 — Considering solar energy for your home to reduce cost and minimize your environmental imprint?

Fred Paris of the Wind Sun Institute and owner of Plymouth Solar Energy is offering a free educational presentation and discussion about Residential Solar Energy on Thursday, March 2nd, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Jones River Landing, 55 Landing Road, Kingston MA.

Topics to be addressed include:

– 3 Variables of Solar Design: roof space, budget, and electric bill

– Types of Systems: Beyond the rooftop, Ground mounts, Trackers, Poles

– Batteries: Beyond blackout protection

– Residential Financial Model (template)*

– Financial (Leasing vs Owning)

– Tax credits and Incentives

– Calculating Payback

*Participants may bring their utility bill, calculator, and pencil to participate in design template.

As a technical business instructor, Paris has taught Strategic Business Planning at Northeastern University, Business Values and Renewable Energy sessions at Babson College, and private technical lessons for organizations across the United States. Paris holds BA and MBA degrees. Locally, he designed and developed the solar energy curriculum at Massasoit Community College and is the owner of Plymouth Solar Energy.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP to – https://tinyurl.com/2s493d24.

Plymouth Solar Energy is located at 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. For more info visit http://www.PlymouthSolarEnergy.com . For a complimentary Solar Feasibility Study or questions, call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.