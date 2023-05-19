SelecTech Expanded Aerospace Division Takes off

Avon, MA, May 19, 2023 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the expansion of its aerospace division to better serve its airline, aerospace and defense customers. The new division will include specialized product offerings and additional personnel trained to serve aerospace customers.

In addition to its interlocking ESD flooring product, SelecTech’s expanded aerospace will offer its PolyStyle Factory ESD floor to aerospace customers. PolyStyle Factory ESD Floor is most often used for warehouse, factory, and other sensitive working environments and has been found to be very effective for airport hangars in need of ESD flooring to protect electronic equipment from the impacts of static electricity.

“More and more of our aerospace customers are finding that they have a need for ESD flooring, particularly with the advancements in the electronics being used,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “The new expanded aerospace division has significant experience with surfaces used in the aerospace industry and can quickly and accurately determine if those solutions are working.”

Adds Ricciardelli, “Older styles of resinous ESD flooring systems are often inconsistent and often fail ESD audits.”

PolyStyle uses the most advanced conductive additives to ensure that the finished floor has the most uniform electrical properties throughout the entire floor that are guaranteed for the life of the floor. This gives flooring superior static control properties from the top layer through the bottom.

SelecTech received the by Mexican Technology Award for Best New ESD Material in Mexico for 2021 specifically for its PolyStyle Factory ESD Floor product. They received the award at the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) International held in Minneapolis, MN.

In addition, SelecTech’s StaticStop ESD tiles employ a breakthrough interlocking technology that dramatically reduces installation times, completely bypassing the need for adhesives and floor prep to install or replace flooring. Because machinery does not have to be completely moved or removed for installation, downtime for businesses can be minimized or even eliminated altogether.

In addition to being made largely from recycled materials, SelecTech’s products are 100 percent recyclable. These materials create a static-controlled environment that’s perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTech flooring products meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

To request a sample of SelecTech flooring products or to learn more about the medical facilities uses for SelecTech products, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products, used throughout the world, in some of the most advanced manufacturing environments. SelecTech is an active member and contributor to the Electrostatic Discharge Association (ESDA) and Scientific Equipment and Furniture Association (SEFA) and a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.