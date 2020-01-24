SelecTech Adds Green Flooring to Its AIA Continuing Education Unit Offerings

Avon, MA, Jan 24, 2020 — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced it has been certified by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) to conduct continuing education unit (CEU) classes on “Green Flooring”. The class is taught as a lunch-and-learn session for AIA member firms so staff members who also are AIA members can earn credits.

The 45-60-minute session covers the four key components of green flooring. First, sustainability and whether the flooring is made from renewable sources (e.g. hardwood, bamboo, cork, rubber)? Second, safe make-up or what the flooring is made of (e.g. Was the flooring made from non-toxic materials?). Third is the flooring’s carbon footprint and the impact of creating, distributing, installing, using, removing and disposing of the flooring on the environment. Finally, recycling and how much of the flooring can be recycled and used again?

“While there are no formal standards for green flooring, there are some best practices that architects and builders should be aware of,” said Tom Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech. “With these AIA-certified sessions and our network of distributors and reps, we can help bring our knowledge of green flooring to architects from coast to coast.”

In addition to green flooring, SelecTech has also been an AIA certified course in ESD flooring that provides credit opportunities for AIA members with its “Introductory Electrostatic Discharge Flooring” presentation.

SelecTech has been certified by AIA to give both the “Green Flooring and “Introductory Electrostatic Discharge” presentations in all 50 states. The sessions can be held as lunch-and-learn classes or after business hours.

SelecTech is the manufacturer of StaticStop ESD tiles. In addition to effectively minimizing the impact of ESD, StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glueless “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, StaticStop tiles meet CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

If you represent an architectural firm that’s a member of AIA and would like to schedule a continuing education session, please SelecTech at 508-583-3200. For more information on SelecTech flooring, visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc:

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N’ Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit https://selectech.com/

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

sdubin@prworkzone.com

781-582-1061