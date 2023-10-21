Sculpture by David Wynne Titled Dancers, Brings $60,500 at Ahlers & Ogletree’s Oct. 13-14 Auction

Atlanta, GA, USA, October 21, 2023 — A monumental figural sculpture by David Wynne (English, 1926-2014), titled The Dancers (1972), 83 inches tall, sold for $60,500 in a two-day, two-session auction held October 13th and 14th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta. The sculpture was the star lot of Session 1 and was the overall top achiever of the two days.

The Friday, October 13th session was titled Modernism, Art Glass, Folk Art & Jewish Art and featured 432 lots. The Saturday, October 14th session was titled European, American & Asian Art & Antiques and has 486 lots – for a total of 918 lots. More than thirty lots were deaccessioned by the Morris Museum in Augusta, Georgia and were sold to then benefit the Museum’s acquisitions fund.

The auction featured prints by David Hockney and Frank Stella; original chairs by Gio Ponti and Orlando Orlandi; original works by Alberto Vargas, Thornton Dial and Athos Menaboni; and more than one hundred lots of Chinese porcelain and bronze. Many items that crossed the block were from the outstanding private collection of Hillel and Johanna Norry of Atlanta, Ga.

The bronze gestural sculpture by David Wynne was conceived in 1971 and cast in 1972. It was signed, dated and editioned (3/6) to the base. The work depicted nude male and female dancing figures and measured 115 inches from the male’s outstretched fingertip to the female’s toe. David Wynne did a bronze sculpture of The Beatles in 1964 and subsequently introduced the group to the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (of whom Wynne also did a sculpture). He was awarded the OBE in 1995.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted around 50 live bidders, while online bidding was made available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s popular online bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Approximately 180 phone and absentee bids were also recorded. All prices quoted here include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

The runner-up top lot came on Day 2 – a 17th or 18th century Chinese gilt bronze figure of Guandi, the god of war, who could control demons, depicted seated and holding his trademark beard with one hand. The apparently unmarked piece, 4 ¼ inches tall, gaveled for $15,730.

Third place went to a 1975 Yamaha ebony conservatory (or semi concert) grand piano, which climbed to $14,520 on Day 1. The model C7 piano showed the maker’s mark and serial number (#1993298) to the interior. It was tuned in July and was accompanied by a tufted seat bench.

A cast glass sculpture by Latchezar Boyadjiev (Bulgarian, b. 1959), titled Woman II (2011), depicting an undulating female form in dark amber, 23 ½ inches tall, realized $9,680. The work was signed, titled and dated and was deaccessioned from the Morris Museum of Art in July.

A pair of Gio Ponti (Italian, 1891-1979) walnut armchairs, circa 1946, having curved backs with keystone or puzzle piece voids and seats reupholstered in cream chenille fabric, went for $9,680. Another pair of Pair of Gio Ponti armchairs, that one for Cassina model 110, was also sold.

A cast glass sculpture in a green hue with a natural style edge by Jan Exnar (Czech Republic b. 1951), titled Fluktus Atlantic (2016), signed and dated to the lower right corner, a little more than 14 ½ inches tall, gaveled for $7,260 and was deaccessioned from the Morris Museum of Art in July.

A pastel on velvet textured paper depicting blue and white geometric shapes by Herbert Bayer (American / German, 1900-1985), titled Tectonic (1957), signed and dated to lower right with an inscription en verso and measuring 20 inches by 26 ½ inches (sight, less frame), made $6,655.

A Leon Rosen for the Pace Collection lacquered Macassar ebony veneered and chrome desk, circa 1970, featuring three drawers and mounted on tubular legs, apparently unmarked, rose to $4,840. A British, second half 19th century silverplate mounted oak desk box, having double ram’s horns with dolphin mounts, an oval stag box with two drawers rising on bun feet, unmarked, brought $5,445.

A patinated cast bronze, figural grouping by James Edward Kelly (American, 1855), titled Defenders of New Haven, July 5, 1779 (1905), depicting the Defender’s Monument in New Haven, Conn., signed in mold and dated December 21, 1905, 24 ¾ inches in height, finished at $7,865. The Defender’s Monument, the defense of New Haven, Conn., against the British, was erected in 1910.

A 152-piece Crown Staffordshire (English 1801-1985) assembled partial dinner service retailed by Tiffany & Co. in the ‚Ye Old Willow‘ or ‚Chinese Willow‘ pattern, with most pieces having retail marks for Tiffany & Co., and all the pieces with painted and/or printed marks, commanded $5,748.

A 19th century English School oil on canvas Portrait of a Lady, depicting a woman wearing a green dress with lace collar amongst a landscape background, apparently unsigned, in a gilt frame, sold for $3,932. The 26 ½ inch by 19 ½ inch painting was housed in a 30 ½ inch by 25 ½ inch frame.

A 19th century English Adams or Neoclassical style marble top console table with late 19th century marble, having a rectangular top, above a fluted and floral swag apron and rising on fluted square tapered legs, unmarked, changed hands for $3,630. The marble top was not original to the piece.

