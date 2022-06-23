Safer Places, Inc. Moves to 10 Main Street, Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, MA, June 23, 2022 — Safer Places Inc., a firm providing pre-employment screening, tenant screening and security consulting, announced the relocation of its Massachusetts office to 10 Main Street in Lakeville, Massachusetts. Safer Places had been based Middleborough, Massachusetts since its inception. The company also has an office in Sebago, Maine.

While the address has changed, everything else for Safer Places, Inc. will remain the same, including the phone number, 508-947-0600. The website is still www.saferplacesinc.com.

“We’re thrilled with our new location. It’s about a mile and a half from our previous office and the new space will enable us to accommodate a new service we’ll be offering soon,” said David Sawyer, president of Safer Places, Inc.

Safer Places is a full service screening, testing, and consulting organization whose mission is to provide companies with the specific tests that best their needs for background screening, drug testing, and security consulting.

Additionally, Safer Places offers social media monitoring services so employers can better protect themselves from employees with questionable social media practices.s

According to a survey by CareerBuilder, 70 percent of all employers use social media to screen their candidates. Additionally, of those employers, more than 50 percent said they found something that made the employer not hire the candidate (other studies on this topic put this percentage closer to 69 percent).

Safer Places, Inc. has also undertaken a number of educational initiatives for the public, including a monthly videocast called SAFERupdates. SAFERupdates provides ongoing information for those looking to learn more about background verifications, drug testing and other related topics in a series of short, live videocasts, recordings of which can be found on Safer Places, Inc.’s YouTube channel.

For more information on Safer Places, Inc. and its services, visit https://www.saferplacesinc.com/ or call 508-947-0600.

