Rachel Brosnahan denied the crucial efforts for evil stage artistically!

The film is primarily focused on tensions between the USSR and USA, but it also looks at the power struggle between MI6 and the CIA, showing how both sides had different perspectives on how to handle the situation. Wynne is a British national and therefore, he falls under The Crown’s jurisdiction, but the CIA, namely the CIA agent Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan) has other plans. Additionally, there are also power struggles in Wynne’s relationship with his wife — notably when he decides to put Penkovsky’s life first, which leads to turmoil in his relationship.

After the credits rolled, director Dominic Cooke, producers Ben Pugh, Adam Ackland and Ben Browning, writer Tom O’Connor, Brosnahan and Ninidze came on stage for a Q&A.

“I do not like reading scripts, but this one [was exceptional],” Ninidze told the audience, adding that he was extremely nervous. “I told myself I’d do everything to get this part, and I did.”

Declining narration or a superfluous framing device, director Alison Ellwood (“American Jihad”) allows all five musicians, as well as interim band members and former manager Ginger Canzoneri, to tell their own story, coaxing a matter-of-fact, almost shockingly candid account of their success (and eventual implosion) both artistically and commercially.