Props and Costumes from Major motion Pictures will be Auctioned Online December 14 by Premiere Props

El Segundo, CA, USA, December 6, 2024 — Premiere Props and Hollywood Live Auctions will host a major one-day live auction event on Saturday, December 14th, featuring hundreds of major props and costumes from Aliens, Team America, What Dreams May Come, Big Daddy, Hawaii Five-0, Ted, Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Jingle All the Way, Terminator, Crocodile Dundee II and many others. The online-only event’s official title is a Hollywood VIP Famous Movie Prop & Costumes auction.

The catalog with all lots is up for viewing, registering and bidding now, on the platforms iCollector.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Many of the items in the auction were produced by AnimatedFX, Inc., a Los Angeles based company specializing in the design, creation, rental, and puppeteering of animatronics, sophisticated puppets, and suits for commercials, film, and TV.

Bidders will compete for the actual costume worn by Gene Wilder in Hear No Evil, See No Evil; the actual robotic animatronic duck from Ted; the chest-burster alien creature from Aliens; an animatronic reindeer from Jingle All The Way; the hero bikes from the classic baseball movie Sandlot; Adam Sandler’s costumes from Big Daddy; the late Robin Williams’s screen-used costumes from What Dreams May Come; the screen-used puppets from Team America; Jack Lord’s costume from Hawaii Five-0 and much more, starting promptly at 11am Pacific time.

Expected top lots will be led by a one-of-a-kind, 90 diamond ring gifted by Elvis Presley to the entertainer Liberace as a gesture of friendship while they were both living in Palm Springs, Calif. Liberace later gave the ring to his manager Seymour Heller for promotional purposes. Seymour sold the ring to Elvis Aaron Presley, Jr., whom he managed for 13 years. (est. $25,000-$30,000).

The cream-colored tuxedo suit worn by Adam Sandler as Sonny Koufax in the 1999 comedy Big Daddy includes a matching vest, a pilgrim-style dress shirt, a bow tie, a suit jacket, and suit pants. A sewn-on Screen Gems label on the suit pants bears the name „Ricardo Montalbán.“ The actor also wore this costume during the filming of Fantasy Island in 1977. (est. $5,000-$7,000).

A production-used slate clapperboard from Tom Holland’s 1988 horror film Child’s Play from United Artists is fabricated with white acrylic sheet with a wooden clapper stick on the top set in the classic white and black striping. The clapperboard was used by camera C in the movie on April 1, 1988. It measures about 11 inches in width by 9 ¼ inches in height. (est. $4,000-$6,000).

A plaster cast used for the chest-bursting scene in the 1986 film Aliens was the ‚First Pull‘ from the mold sculpted by Tony Gardner at Stan Winston studios for the film. The film is known for the scene where the alien bursts out of Kane’s (John Hurt) chest to the horror of movie-goers. Unfinished and unpainted, it is 14 inches long and 4 inches in diameter. (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The costume worn by Robin Williams as Chris Nielsen during a pivotal scene in the 1988 movie What Dreams May Come is a testament to the film’s surreal and emotionally charged narrative, a rare and tangible artifact of the film’s iconic painted world. The costume comprises an Yves Saint Laurent dress shirt, a bright blue necktie and Brooks Brothers pants. (est. $3,500-$5,500).

A life-size reindeer puppet (head and antlers) from the 1996 movie Jingle All the Way is a true Hollywood veteran, having played a pivotal role in the iconic film and designed to withstand the physical demands of the scene where it’s struck by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character. Durable and expressive, this reindeer has also appeared in various TV commercials. (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The prop head of the young girl sniper shot at the end of the 1987 movie Full Metal Jacket was made for the ending scene of the film. However, Stanley Kubrick decided in the end that it was too gruesome to be shown in the final cut of the film. Kubrick gifted it to Nick Frewin in 1989. Frewin worked with Kubrick on most of his films, in the props department. (est. $3,000-$4,000).

The female prototype marionette from the 2004 comedy film Team America: World Police was used primarily for a European AXE commercial and built using Team America prototype body parts with a new character facial design sculpted just for AXE. The prototype has a foam face, mechanics and a cast urethane marionette body. It’s expected to change hands for $2,000-$4,000.

An extraordinary prototype mouse head is a captivating relic from the 1999 film, Stuart Little. As an early step in the film’s CGI process, this physical model was essential for creating the stunning digital imagery that brought Stuart to life. The head was used to create a 3D scan, serving as the foundation for the digital model that would appear on screen. (est. $2,000-$4,000).

A realistic chimpanzee suit worn by the diminutive suit performer for overall body movement in the 1996 movie Ed, with the facial features puppeteered from the outside, is up for bid. Included is the set box containing four chimpanzee heads, insert pieces, cable-controlled hands, gloves with finger extensions, arm extensions, feet, radio control box and radios. (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Dave’s (Gene Wilder) screen worn, plaid dress shirt from Arthur Hiller’s 1989 comedy thriller See No Evil, Hear No Evil was used for many scenes in the film (car chase, jail head shots, etc.). This shirt is from a former Western Costume Co. employee. Gene Wilder costumes, particularly those worn in iconic roles like Willy Wonka, are very rare to see at auction. (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A life-size King Cobra snake puppet used in the 1988 film Crocodile Dundee II has precise controls for realistic movements. The articulated head rises and falls and moves side-to-side. Cable and rod controls are hidden within the painted rubber and foam-latex construction that provide a realistic experience. Hypnotizing glass eyes enhance the realism. (est. $1,000-$2,000).

A life-sized animatronic duck puppet from the 2012 movie Ted boasts a remarkable cinematic history, having graced the silver screen and television alike. Originally created for a Bubble Yum commercial, the meticulously crafted duck features a realistic foam body adorned with hand-laid real feathers, incredibly lifelike body movements and even an operable bill. (est.$2,000-$3,000).

A hard Styrofoam model head made for Gary’s character in the 2004 comedy Team America: World Police (Gary, „Spotts“, Carson, Joe and Chris are handwritten on the back) has his latex foam face with halfway punched hair. The designer has her name on it (Lynne) and „Do not lose!“ is written on the bottom. The hairline is drawn in pen around the back. (est. $800-$1,000).

