Property from The Estate of June D. Winkler will be Sold in an Online-Only Auction, June 16th, by Andrew Jones Auctions

Ms. Winkler was the wife of millionaire and philanthropist Myron (Mike) Winkler. The sale comprises more than 200 lots of art, art glass, luxury accessories and accents.

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, May 29, 2020 — Andrew Jones Auctions will present the single owner auction of property from the estate of June D. Winkler of Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, California and Acapulco, Mexico on Tuesday, June 16th, starting promptly at 11 am Pacific time. The online-only auction comprises over 200 lots of art, art glass, luxury accessories and accents.

June Dale Winkler was the loving wife of self-made millionaire and philanthropist Myron (Mike) Winkler, the founder of Shareholder’s Management Company, who predeceased her in death. Together, they traveled the world and collected treasures for their many estate homes.

June was known for her passion for collecting the finest things, the art of perfecting interior design and celebrating life with the grandest of parties. She was a trendsetter who loved her family, friends and many humanitarian causes. She relished unique objects of beauty.

“It is the perfect moment to offer this wonderful, whimsical, colorful and sparkling international collection of art glass and accessories to lift spirits,” said company president Andrew Jones. “This is a celebration of June Winkler, her altruism and her vivacious personality. It’s fitting to have her personal and most favorite possessions shared by others.”

French art glass includes pieces by Baccarat, Daum and Lalique, including a Daum pâte de verre amber model of an elephant designed by Jean-François Leroy (est. $1,500-$2,000), an Amaryllis vase (est. $1,000-$2,000), and an entwined dragons and bowl centerpiece (est. $1,500-$2,000).

A magnificent 100-jewel colored glass fish aquarium (est. $3,000-$5,000) highlights the fine selection of Lalique, which also includes a pair of chrome and glass Chêne wall lights (est. $1,500-$2,000). A vibrant A Versace for Rosenthal porcelain assembled part dinner service in the Le Jardin de Versace and Le Jardin de Papillons patterns is expected to fetch $1,500-$2,000.

Mexican artists Jose J. “Shalom” Almanzor (1962-2015), Sergio Bustamante (b. 1942), Bruno Luna (b. 1963), Gustavo Salmones (b. 1962), Victor Salmones (1937-1989) and Victor Villarreal (b. 1944) are represented by pieces such as Salmones’ limited edition patinated bronze titled Soleil and Lune (est. $1,500-$2,000). A work by Dino Rosin (Italian, b. 1948) will also be sold.

Renowned Persian costume jewelry artist Iradj Moini, an architect by training and formerly a leading jewelry designer of fashion house Oscar de la Renta, created statement jewelry expressly for June Winkler. Featured are a silvered metal and hardstone lobster brooch and a multicolored stone necklace, each carrying pre-sale estimates of $300-$500.

As a complement to her bold jewelry, Ms. Winkler had a vast collection of handbags and minaudières. Sought-after Judith Lieber couture clutches like the exquisite Buddha minaudière (est. $800-$1,200) and Kathrine Baumann’s limited-edition Beagle minaudière (est. $300-$500) are covetable. Also included are accessories by Arthur Court Designs, Stanley Hagler (New York City), Hermès and Jay Strongwater, as well a large selection of perfume factices.

Internet bidding for the property from the estate of June D. Winkler auction will be provided by AndrewJonesAuctions.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Andrew Jones Auctions’ next major sale after this one will be a DTLA Collections & Estates auction on Sunday, June 28, also online-only.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the property from the estate of June D. Winkler auction on Tuesday, June 16th, visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted often.

