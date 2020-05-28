Point Pay LLC, The First Blockchain-Based Bank in The World

As the first blockchain-based bank, Point Pay serves as a platform to open crypto checking and crypto savings accounts in bitcoin, dollar stablecoin (USDt), and tokenized gold (XAUt).

London, England, May 28, 2020 — Point Pay LLC, is a well trusted and growing cryptocurrency banking platform offering premium banking services backed by native blockchain technology and token (PXP). Point Pay offers you the complete range of banking resources in the cryptocurrency space readily available on both desktop and mobile apps.

Point Pay system is one of the few cryptos in banking and investment ecosystems that is easy for ordinary investors to use. Key features and functionalities include the PointPay Multi-currency Wallet, PointPay Crypto Exchange, low-cost and instant fund transfers across the globe, PointPay Payment System, and compound interest on deposits with PointPay, similar but better than most traditional banking services. All transactions made on the platform are stored safely, setting industry standards through state-of-the-art technological features.

While designing the Point Pay platform, high priority was placed on making it safe, convenient, fast, transparent for investors, using the world’s most innovative encryption technology. Because of its user-friendly nature, the platform provides people with optimal control over their accounts. In 2019, based on the public vote at Blockchain Life conference, PointPay was elected as the best blockchain startup of the year.

Point Pay the first blockchain bank in the world with the opportunity to make deposits in tokenized gold — Tether Gold (XAUT), which is always known to appreciate. What’s more, they have developed an online payment system for merchants enabling them to accept cryptocurrencies for the goods they sell to their customers.

Crypto enthusiasts should get ready to experience the best blockchain-based bank, complete with the latest technological advancements in cryptocurrency and a unique all-in-one solution for the global market! It is a new direction in the crypto market where you can manage, save, and grow your capital.

For more information about Point Pay, please visit pointpay.io, For Point Pay banking, visit bank.pointpay.io, For Point Pay exchange, please visit exchange.pointpay.io, and for Point Pay wallet, visit wallet.pointpay.io.

