PlayMining GameFi Platform Now Accepts Both Legal Tender and DEAPcoin ($DEP) as Payment for NFTs

Singapore, January 27, 2023 — Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company and operator of the PlayMining GameFi platform, has announced the introduction of legal tender as a new payment option on the PlayMining platform. PayPal, credit card and debit card payments will now be accepted, along with the company’s DEAPcoin token ($DEP).

Legal tender will be accepted for payments on the PlayMining NFT marketplace, including purchases within games such as the company’s flagship title ‚JobTribes‘ and other games on the platform. This payment option only applies to ‘Official Store’ purchases, however. Players must continue using DEP for ‘User’ purchases.

“Most NFT marketplaces only accept cryptocurrencies for payments, which is a major hurdle for new users unfamiliar with the crypto space. This has hindered the adoption of blockchain games in some respects,” said DEA co-founder and co-CEO Kozo Yamada. “Through the introduction of PayPal, credit and debit card payments, we can create an environment where even those who are new to blockchain games can easily get started. This will help DEA bring the Play and Earn experience to more people and contribute to the mass adoption of GameFi.”

Building a GameFi Community Like No Other

PlayMining is home to a rapidly growing Play and Earn (P&E) NFT game catalog including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer. All of the games allow players to earn DEP through play, which can then be traded on popular crypto exchanges, spent on the PlayMining NFT marketplace or bought back in a DEA buyback program. The market hosts official utility NFTs for use in PlayMining games, as well as original artwork NFTs by creators from some of Japan’s most famous video game and anime titles, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Fairy Tail.

The company also operates the PlayMining Verse metaverse initiative. It is home to Fujiwara Kamui Verse, a project led by renowned manga artist Kamui Fujiwara who uses the platform to co-create an epic comic book story with the PlayMining community. The interactive nature of the PlayMining Verse has so far enabled Fujiwara and his fans to cooperatively release five story acts and two Line stamp collections, and host both physical and digital meetup events.

PlayMining is also working hard to expand the co-creative aspects of their platform through the creation of PlayMining Lab, a place where a series of experimental projects and new technologies can be conceived, tested and realized with the community. The first PlayMining Lab project, PlayMining Olympians, is launching soon. In PlayMining Olympians, community members will select top players to take part in various competitions on the PlayMining platform to find out who is the best.

DEP Anniversary Festival to Commemorate One Year of GameFi in Japan

The expanded payment options come almost exactly one year after DEAPcoin first listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency asset exchange. With DEAPcoin being the first P&E token to receive official approval by Japan’s Financial Service Agency, this listing was an important milestone for GameFi in the country.

To commemorate this anniversary, DEA is hosting a ‘DEP Anniversary Festival’ during the coming weeks. They are rolling out a series of events for the festival, including airdrops, sales and a new staking plan, together with the aforementioned PlayMining Olympians launch.

From January 25 to February 8, DEP airdrops will be sent to all those who purchase NFTs with legal tender. Buyers will receive an airdropped rebate of 30% of the NFT’s DEP price, and will also be entered into a raffle draw in which 50 lucky winners will take home prizes worth 1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 50,000 and 100,000 DEP, a total prize pool of 332,000 DEP. A further 1 million DEP in prizes will be airdropped in allotments of 10,000 DEP each to 100 winners who share the campaign information on Twitter with the #DEPAnnivFes hashtag.

During the same period, the PlayMining NFT marketplace is hosting a special sale on JobTribes NFTs. Both brand new NFTs as well as many NFTs that have long been unavailable will be put on sale. As an added incentive, a new 12-month staking plan with 15.0 percent APR will be added to the popular DEP Staking option on the PlayMining NFT marketplace.

For more information about the DEP Anniversary Festival events, please refer to the official PlayMining Medium blog.

About Digital Entertainment Asset:

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play and Earn (P&E) games — also recently referred to as Play and Earn (P&E) games. DEA also operates the PlayMining NFT game platform, the PlayMining NFT marketplace, the PlayMining Verse metaverse project and DEAPcoin — the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and a deep understanding of NFT gaming.

About PlayMining:

PlayMining is a GameFi and metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise benefit very little in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, featuring an NFT Marketplace powered by the PlayMining DEAPcoin ($DEP), paired with an NFT gaming and Metaverse platform. Featuring both in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture nearly all of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.6 million users and a catalog of P&E game titles including Job Tribes, Cookin’ Burger, Menya Dragon Ramen, Graffiti Racer and Lucky Farmer.

