Phoenix Area Residents Jeff and Tanya Kline Recognized as Owners of Lapels Cleaners Franchise of The Year

Gilbert, AZ, Chandler, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ, and Naples, FL, August 20, 2022 — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, environmentally friendly garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently bestowed Franchise of the Year honors on Gilbert residents Jeff and Tanya Kline. The Kline’s own Lapels Cleaners of Gilbert, located at 2586 South Val Vista Drive Lapels Cleaners of Gilbert, located at 1085 West Queen Creek Road, and it’s newest location, Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek, located at 24871 S. Ellsworth Rd. Suite 130.

This represents the third time the Kline’s Lapels Cleaners franchise locations have been selected as Franchise of the Year. All three locations are managed by Jerry Clark.

“Since Jeff opened his doors for business in 2012, he and his team, led by Jerry Clark, have exemplified the excellence we strive for with all our locations,” said Kevin DuBois, CEO of Clean Brands, franchisor for Lapels Cleaners. Jeff, Jerry and his team held strong during the pandemic. They even opened up a new satellite store in Queen Creek. They are very worthy of Franchise of the Year honors.”

The criteria for being selected as Lapels Cleaners Franchise of the Year include: understanding and believing in the brand and a willingness to follow the brand’s proven system; communicating effectively with the franchisor and being an active brand ambassador and networker; a commitment to being customer-focused and incorporating that commitment with staff.

In June 2022, DuBois and Clean Brands Chief Operating Officer, David Grippi, presented Jeff Kline and Jerry Clark with a trophy and $1,000 award for being named Franchise of the Year.

“Ten years ago, when we first bought our Lapels franchise, we had pretty straightforward goal of bringing high quality dry cleaning and superior customer service to our friends, neighbors and fellow East Valley residents,” said Jeff Kline. “Achieving this type of recognition for a third time is a testament to the great staff and leadership we have here with Jerry Clark and the superior business model Lapels created and continues to enhance each year.”

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations as ancillary services.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program that eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Hours at Lapels Cleaners of Gilbert (https://mylapels.com/location/gilbert), Lapels Cleaners of Chandler (https://mylapels.com/location/chandler) and Lapels Cleaners of Queen Creek (https://mylapels.com/location/queencreek) are Monday-Friday, 7am to 7pm; Saturday, Saturday 8 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm.

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Clean Brands, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.