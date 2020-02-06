Phil Pagani Joins South Coast Improvement Company

Marion, MA, Feb 06, 2020 — South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently hired Phil Pagani as a project manager. Pagani comes to the Marion, Mass.-based contractor after working in a similar role for Delphi Construction.

As a project manager, Pagani will work out of SCI’s Marion, Massachusetts office and be responsible for all aspects of project management on new construction and renovation projects. Initially, Pagani is the project manager for a new addition and renovation at Concord Park Senior Living, a Volunteers of America Senior Community in Concord, Massachusetts.

“Phil is a very talented and skilled project manager, which is why we put him on one of our largest projects right out of the gate,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement, Inc. “Concord Park is one of a few projects we currently have in Concord and Phil has been an active part of those as well.”

“South Coast drew me in with the opportunity for growth in an expanding company,” said Pagani. “They offered a challenge to my skills and I look forward to growing along with them.”

Pagani holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Roger Williams University and holds OSHA 30 and NSC CPR certifications.

Married, Pagani resides in Sandwich, Massachusetts with wife Shaina and their three children.

For more information South Coast Improvement, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company:

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

