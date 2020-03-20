Peter Cunningham declined bloated portrait of angry johnson!

After all, it is a film business, emphasis on the business. And Birds of Prey didn’t do as well at the box office as the film executives might have hoped. The film had a budget of 84 million dollars and it made only 33 million during the opening weekend, and 189 million in total. That sounds like a good result… until you compare it with other superhero films, who have made over a billion dollars worldwide.

Boston.com’s review of “The Way Back,” praised Affleck, writing that the actor “gives a raw, personal performance that elevates the film.” But in order to allow readers to sample a range of critical responses and make a decision on their own, we’ve rounded up what critics are saying — good, bad, and everything in between — about “The Way Back.”

Affleck’s Cunningham paints an ugly portrait of a man in denial: a bloated visage sloshing from scene to scene, lying about his drinking, and lashing out at anyone who questions him. During the moments when he appears to be getting back on track, you sincerely want him to succeed, which speaks both to Affleck’s acting abilities and his personal experiences with the material.