Peter Connix Denied to align Billie Lourd exiting the battle Beaumont Kin!

“Like a lot of Star Wars fans, I’m hoping there will be a director’s cut so we’ll get to see more and more of the stuff that was filmed,” Monaghan tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I wasn’t there all the time, but even in the short time that I was there, there was so much stuff filmed that didn’t make it to the theatrical version…. Oh, man, there was so much stuff!”

Monaghan also alludes to a cut scene involving his character, Beaumont Kin, Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose and Billie Lourd’s Lieutenant Connix, which aligns with Tran’s own account of unused final battle footage.

“Another thing that we will hopefully see at some point in the future is that in the final battle, Connix injures her leg,” Monaghan reveals. “Obviously, myself, Rose and Connix are exiting the battle, and Rose has a weapon. While Rose is busy doing stuff, I grab Connix’s arm and put it over my shoulder to make sure that all of us come back as unscathed as possible.”

In a recent conversation with THR, Monaghan also discusses the World Cup bet that landed him his role in Episode IX, his intimate moment with R2-D2 and his memories of shooting Lost’s game-changing season three finale.

Without burying the lede, what was it like to hug an armless alien mechanic named Klaud?