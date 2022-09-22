‚Party on the Block‘ on Day 1 of Token2049 with Native Capital, Access Singapore and more, by Invite Only

Singapore, Sep 22, 2022 — Crypto VC Native Capital (NATCAP) and blockchain industry association Access Singapore are hosting Party on the Block on September 28 at the So/ Singapore Sofitel, the luxe boutique hotel designed by fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. This invitation-only event is an exclusive after-party following the first day of Asia’s premier cryptocurrency conference, Token2049 Singapore.

Taking place at the 1927 Rooftop Pool & Bar, located at the So/Sofitel in the heart of the city’s central business district, Party on the Block will feature techno from the Art of Minimal with JETCOIN models showing off the hottest NFTs on the market. Invited attendees will receive complimentary entry and drinks, while VIP tables will be serving smooth Belvedere vodka magnums, Macallan 12 scotch, Asahi beer and special Moet champagne bottles.

In addition to Native Capital, Access Singapore and JETCOIN, other event partners include blockchain game Redshield, Web3 PR agency yourPRstrategist, crypto-focused DAO Venture Capital CrowdFundJunction and upcoming metaverse signature event by Men’s Folio, Metavision. This party is bound to be an excellent networking event and one of the hottest afterparties of Token2049.

Doors open at 9 pm and the party will keep on rocking until late.

Event Details:

Date: 28th September 2022

Location: 35 Robinson Road, 068876 Singapore

Time: 9 PM till Late

Featuring: Art of Minimal

Get your tickets now!: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/party-on-the-block-on-day-1-of-token2049-with-natcap-access-redshield-tickets-417863399677

Partners:

Native Capital (NATCAP) is a private members-only club specialized in early-stage funding of start-ups in the blockchain industry. NatCap offers exclusive private sale access to metaverse, Gamefi, NFT and other projects.

Redshield is a multiplayer NFT RPG where players engage in competitive team battles in a dystopian universe set in the 1940s.

Metavision is the metaverse initiative from Men’s Folio, a leading regional media in men’s fashion and luxury lifestyle.

CrowdFundJunction (CFJ) is dedicated to seeking out early stage blockchain startups to help accelerate their growth, getting the projects long term support from strong community and influencers.

yourPRstrategist is an award-winning boutique PR consultancy specialized in getting blockchain and Web3 brand stories in front of wider audiences, utilizing the most relevant channels of communication available today.

