Paintings by Eanger Couse and Ivan Choultse will Headline Neue Auctions‘ Online-Only Halcyon Sale on Saturday, June 29th

Beachwood, OH — Original oil on canvas paintings by acclaimed artists Eanger Irving Couse (American, 1866-1936) and Ivan Federovich Choultse (Russian/French, 1874-1913) are the expected headliners in an online-only Halcyon Sale planned for Saturday, June 29th, by Neue Auctions, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

“The summer auction will provide bidders with beautiful bucolic animals in bronze, original paintings and engravings, idyllic landscapes and still lifes, and objects of desire,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “All lots may be viewed at our gallery preview from June 24th to 28th, from 10-5.” The gallery is located at 23533 Mercantile Rd. (Suite 100) in Beachwood.

The small, recently unearthed painting by Eanger Irving Couse, titled Turkey Hunter, done circa 1926, is in original condition and was recently added to the artist’s catalog raisonné. The 8 inch by 10 inch work (canvas) is framed under glass in a period giltwood frame. It’s artist signed lower left and inscribed verso in graphite. The painting should bring $15,000-$25,000.

The oil painting by Ivan Federovich Choultse is titled Soir de Novembre and measures 25 ½ inches by 32 inches (32 inches by 37 ½ inches as framed). It’s artist signed and is expected to realize $15,000-$25,000. Choultse was born in Russia and immigrated to Paris in 1923. He became known as the “magician of light” as a painter of remarkable, glowing snow scenes.

There are two Picassos in the auction in the auction, both from the same estate. A white earthenware with black oxide and white enamel glaze ceramic charger, titled Picador (1953), 8 ¾ inches in diameter, number 117 of 200 and impressed “Madoura Plein Feu”, should rise to $2,000-$4,000; while an etching on Montval laid paper with the “Picasso” watermark, titled Modele et Grande Tete Sculptee (Plate 61, from the Vollard Suite), signed in pencil lower right and inscribed “322” in pencil lower left corner, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

A circa 1930 Art Deco gilt bronze sculpture by Pierre Laurel (French, 1892-1962), featuring an alabaster water jug and an onyx base, 18 ½ inches tall, with an artist inscribed signature at the base (“Laurel”), and an applied dedication plaque to Dr. Perkins for being a good Samaritan, from the crew of the S.S. Pennsylvania, dated 1934, should bring $8,000-$12,000.

Lots 16, 17, and 18 are pots by Claude Conover (American, 1907-1994): Chaac, a ceramic pot with applied slip over a textured cylindrical body with horizontal bands, 18 inches tall (est. $6,000-$9,000); Tamnes, a ceramic pot with applied slip over a multi-textured and wide form, signed and titled, 19 inches tall (est. $6,000-$9,000); and Kokom, a ceramic pot with applied slip over a multi-patterned surface, signed and titled, 11 inches in height (est. $3,000-$5,000).

A lithograph in colors on Arches Cover paper by Josef Albers (German /American, 1888-1976), titled WLS XIII (from the White Line Squares Series II, 1966), number 79 from an edition of 125 and signed, dated and numbered to the lower margin ‘WLS – XIII 79-125 A 66’ with a blind stamp, 15 ½ inches square (minus the frame), should reach $4,000-$8,000.

A pair of early 20th century Italian carved marble garden pedestals, in the form of three lion headed winged creatures with large paw feet and trefoil-shaped tops, will be sold individually (each est. $1,500-$2,500). Also, an early 20th century Italian carved marble garden bench, the rectangular marble top carved at the border with anthemion, raised on a pair of trestle shaped bases carved with mythical winged creatures, on large paw feet, should go for $1,000-$2,000.

Lots 64-87 comprise a collection of sporting art pulled from an estate in Gates Mills, Ohio. These will be led by an oil on canvas Portrait of Horse in a Landscape by William Barraud (English, 1810-1850), signed and dated (1846) lower right and with a canvas size of 20 inches by 24 inches (24 ¾ inches by 28 ½ inches as framed). The work should fetch $2,000-$4,000.

Other artists in the auction will include James William Cole, Walter Hunt and Robert Watson. Sculptures by Carl Kauba, P.J. Mene, Rosa Bonheur, Walter Maria and Lawrence Isard will also cross the auction block, as will engravings after George Stubbs.

British and American silver will be highlighted by a large sterling silver high-sided footed bowl form with a segmented rim (Monteith, London, 1900), having a maker’s mark for William Hutton and Sons, Ltd., 9 inches tall and 10 ¼ inches in diameter, with oval cartouches in scrolls reserved on gadrooning, weighing 59.029 oz. troy (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Three English Georgian gilded mirrors will come up for bid. They include the following:

– English George II carved giltwood wall mirror, c. 1740, with broken arch pediment centered by a Prince of Wales plume, the mirror frame carved in relief with foliate scrolls and pendant leaves and flowers, 43 ½ inches tall by 24 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– English George III carved giltwood wall mirror, c. 1760, the surmount with carved Ho-o bird, standing with wings aloft, the frame carved with c-scrolls at each corner, the sides carved with branches, flowers and leaves, 49 inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– English Regency giltwood mirror, c.1810, with molded cornice over a verre eglomise panel decorated in gilding with a floral spray on opaque white, in an oval cartouche, on a pale green lattice ground, 39 ½ inches tall by 26 inches in width (est. $1,500-$2,500).

An 18kt yellow gold brooch by John Paul Miller (American, 1918-2013), in a multi-level, open work spade shape with overlapping branches, the open areas of the branches decorated with a granulation technique, is estimated to garner $3,000-$5,000. Miller was a pioneer in the use of granulation, and taught himself the technique through trial-and-error, beginning in the 1940s.

Two Chinese Kangxi blue and white vases will come up for bid. One is a 14-inch-tall shouldered form vase with a flared base and a high fired gloss finish, showing a seated figure in a landscape surrounded by attendants (est. $2,000-$4,000). The other is a late 16th century decorated bottle shape on a tall spreading foot with fret design, 12 ½ inches tall, the body decorated with birds, bamboo sprigs, butterflies and peonies in a vibrant blue over white ground (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The auction will also feature an Americana collection that includes a Dentzel style carousel horse, a faithful groomsman lawn jockey, a selection of duck decoys, and children’s toys (to include horse rockers and carriages). Also up for bid will be Inuit art (including works by George Arluk, Veronica Kadjuak, Isaac Takatak and others). An inkwell collection is also in the sale.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now on the two bidding sites.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online-only Halcyon Sale planned for Saturday, June 29th, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time, please visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently. Cynthia Maciejewksi and Bridget McWilliams can be reached by telephone at 216-245-6707; or via email at cynthia@neueauctions.com, bridget@neueauctions.com.