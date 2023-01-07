Original Paul Revere Silver Pitcher with Impeccable Provenance will Headline Weiss Auctions‘ Estates Sale, January 18-19

Lynbrook, NY, USA, January 7, 2023 — An original Paul Revere silver pitcher with impeccable provenance, a Carl F. Bucherer Manero chronoperpetual limited edition wristwatch, three Charles Schulz Peanuts comic strips and original artworks by Willem de Koonig, Alfred von Wierusz-Kowalski, Alex Katz and Ludwig Bemelmans will come up for bid online, January 18th-19th by Weiss Auctions.

The two-day estate auction, starting at 10 am both days, will kick off on Wednesday, January 18th, with 300 market fresh items, featuring jewelry, porcelain, stoneware and Indian pottery. The following day, January 19th, over 400 lots, also fresh to the market, will come up for bid, highlighted by fine art, including paintings, posters, illustration art, cartoon art and comic art.

The Day 1 star lot is the Paul Revere silver pitcher, 6 ¼ inches tall and identified to Benjamin Russell (1761-1845), an American journalist who established the Columbian Centinel and a founding member of the American Antiquarian Society (est. $60,000-$80,000). The Carl F. Bucherer Manero chronoperpetual wristwatch is #74 of 100 made (est. $30,0000-$40,000).

The first day will also feature estate jewelry and coins from the New York County Public Administrator, Native American pottery and paintings (including works by Elton Three Stars, Bemic Nelson Yellowman, Mamie Deschillie, Mateo Romero and others), and lovely bronzes (including pieces by Sir Jacob Epstein, Harriet Whitney Frishmuth and Franz Xaver Bergmann).

Day 2 will be dedicated almost entirely to fine art. In addition to the aforementioned artists, others will include Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait, Max Vityk, Pablo Picasso, Claire Klarewicz-Okser, Frank Joseph Reilly, Henri-Joseph Harpignies, Kathe Kollwitz, J. Hartung, Walter Biggs, George Braque, Peter Max, Jules Trayer, Steven Dohanos, Ken Davies and Rolph Scarlett.

The Day 2 session will also contain fine lithographs and etchings, comic covers and comic art from the Joe Kubert estate, and the three Charles Schulz original Peanuts strips, which include a 10-panel Sunday strip with Snoopy and Woodstock dated 12/26/1982 (est. $40,000-$60,000); a four-panel daily strip featuring Linus and Lucy dated 7/26/1963 (est. $35,000-$45,000); and a four-panel daily featuring Lucy and Peppermint Patty dated 5/2/1986 (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Alfred von Wierusz-Kowalski’s oil on canvas, titled Bedouin Camp, 42 inches by 28 inches, has an estimate of $30-$50,000; the oil on board by Alex Katz (b. 1927), titled Window #1, 9 ½ inches by 11 inches, should reach $20,000-$40,000; and an original pencil portrait by Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), signed and inscribed to Amick de Charme, should bring $30,000-$40,000.

An original ink illustration for the child’s book Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans (1898-1962) is estimated to find a new home for $10,000-$15,000. Other noteworthy artworks include an oil on Masonite by Frank Joseph Reilly (1906-1967), 48 inches by 32 inches; and a monumental oil on canvas by Claire Klarewicz-Okser, titled Common Places, impressive at 65 inches by 83 inches.

Returning to Day 1, the bronzes will feature a bust of a woman with crossed hands by Sir Jacob Epstein (1880-1959), 22 inches tall; an Arab on a camel by Franz Xaver Bergmann (1861-1936); a nude woman with an arm outstretched by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth (1880-1980), 19 ½ inches tall; and an abstract sculpture by Seymour Meyer titled PALOMA, #3 of 9, 20 inches in height.

The Native American category will be headlined by Elton Three Stars’ acrylic on canvas titled Tatanka Ska; Bemic Nelson Yellowman’s acrylic on canvas measuring 14 inches by 11 inches; a mixed media depiction of a folk art elephant by Mamie Deschillie, 20 inches by 20 inches; and an acrylic on canvas painting by Mateo Romero, titled Indian Chief, 4 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches.

Beautiful and highly collectible stoneware pieces will include a 4-gallon crock by Whites (Utica, N.Y.) and a 3-gallon crock and a 2-gallon crock by Whites (Binghamton, N.Y.); a 3-gallon crock by Broughton & Co. (Fair Haven, Conn.); a 3-gallon crock by Brewer Havana; a 4-gallon crock by E. Lulley (Washington, D.C.); and a 3-gallon crock by Fulper & Bros. (Flemington, N.J.).

The estate jewelry items from the New York County Public Administrator (featured in many Weiss auctions) are a dazzling array of pieces, some of them offered in group lots. Highlights include sparkling 2.5-carat and 1.98-carat round diamond rings; a Modolo Triadra 18kt gold and diamond matching set; and group lots of estate jewelry, yellow gold, 14kt gold and gemstones.

Original comic book cover art from the Joe Kubert estate will include Men of War #17 (1979); Rima the Jungle Girl #5 (1974); House of Mystery #298 (1981); Sgt. Rock Special #7 (1990); Our Fighting Forces #181 (1978); Combat #251 (1983); Super-Stars #15 (1977); G.I. Combat #146 (1971); Men of War #26 (1980); Our Army at War #227 (1971); Kamandi – Last Boy on Earth #41 (1975); and original story page art for Batman #279 by Ernie Chan and Ted Blaisdell.

Rare vintage and antique posters will feature a travel poster by Domergue titled Carlo Flower Girl; a World War I poster titled Invest in the Victory Liberty Loan; a 1950s Philips Autoradio advertisement poster; a poster for Folies Bergere La Grande Folie by Pico; a Cycles Carmen advertising poster by Maradon; a Santa Fe Dude Ranches travel poster by Villa; and others.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. For more information about Weiss Auctions and the online-only estates auction scheduled for January 18th and 19th, visit www.WeissAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.

