Nye & Company’s Online-Only Chic and Antique Auction, July 31-Aug. 1, has Around 825 Lots of Fine and Decorative Arts

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, July 16, 2024 — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day Chic and Antique auction slated for Wednesday and Thursday, July 31st and August 1st, starting at 10 am Eastern time both days, is so big it’s being sold over two months. The online-only auction will feature around 825 lots in a wide variety of fine and decorative arts from the 17th century all the way up to the modern day.

The sale is packed with collections and estates primarily from the tri-state area. One of the top highlights is a pair of Keith Haring subway drawings, titled Dogs Eating Man. The diptych drawings from circa 1980-1984 are illustrated in the 1984 edition of Art in Transit, Keith Haring’s tome of subway drawings, with photographs by Tseng Kwong Chi. Estimated at $80,000-$120,000, these works of pop/street art are a rare survival of Haring’s subway drawings.

Continuing with the theme of contemporary and modern art, Nye and Company will be selling property from the estate of Theodore (Ted) A. Bonin who, along with Carolyn Alexander, formed the Alexander and Bonin Gallery in New York City. The firm was known for working with rigorous, genre-defying artists, many now deceased and underappreciated while still alive.

In an interview with ARTnews, Elisabeth Sussman, curator of the Whitney’s Thek retrospective, said, “Bonin was exceptional as a scholarly and exacting advocate for every artist that he, as a dealer, represented, including among others, Paul Thek and Sylvia Mangold. He will be missed.”

Highlights from the collection include an acrylic on cast plaster bust titled Michael by John Ahearn (est. $3,000-$5,000); an untitled work on wax paper by Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum (est. $800-$1,200); a great contemporary piece by Roman Ondak titled Pocket Money of My Son (est. $3,000-$5,000); and works by Javier Pinon, Marco Neti, Rita McBride and Stefan Kurten.

For those who prefer more traditional art, there is a terrific single-owner selection of Folk Art coming from a New England collection. The sinuous lines and simplistic nature of some of the pieces actually bridge the gap into modernism. These are the type of objects that would be an excellent focal piece in a more modern or contemporary setting.

Highlights include a terrific life-size articulated wood figure illustrated in American Vernacular, New Discoveries in folk, self-taught and outsider sculpture by Roger Rico and Frank Maresca (est. $3,000-$5,000). There is also an exceptional whirligig solider once in the collection of Isabel and Harvey Kahn, a dynamic piece of moving sculpture estimated conservatively at $1,500-$2,500 and a splendid group of 19th century painted game boards and portrait miniatures.

Traditional furniture will feature a small but choice group of property from a private collection that features a rare Gothic lancet arched back side chair attributed to the Philadelphia cabinet maker Crawford Riddell. Estimated at $2,000-$4,000, the chair should sell within range or more.

From the same collector is a rare labeled butler’s desk from another Philadelphia cabinet maker, Charles White, and a sideboard with a stenciled label by (Michel) M. Bouvier, as illustrated in Philadelphia Empire Furniture, by Allison, Johnathan A., Christopher, Peter and John W. Boor.

The auction also includes a wide range of traditional fine art. There is work by one of the Philadelphia Ten artists, Nancy Maybin Ferguson, of a New England street scene, possibly Provincetown, from a private Park Avenue collection (est. $3,000-$5,000). There are two works attributed Jean Baptiste-Camille Corot (both est. $20,000-$40,000). One is a forest scene and the other depicts a view near Rotterdam. Both are masterfully painted and emblematic of his work.

The sale also includes an abstract fruit still life by Michael Goldberg that should sell in the range of $8,000-$12,000. Another terrific painting is by Wilfred Gabriel DeGlehn, titled The English Hospital at Arc en Barrios. This work is conservatively estimated to finish at $6,000-$9,000.

Finally, the sale features a nice selection of luxury brand objects that are perfect for those looking to make strong fashion and accessories statements. Hermes is prominently featured with a choice of either a 25cm or 30cm leather Birkin bag. If you prefer the Kelly model, there is a Pochette Clemence leather clutch.

Rolex is also another standout brand included in the auction. There is an 18K gold Presidential Oyster Perpetual watch (est. $10,000-$15,000), but if you prefer something sportier, included is an Explorer II polar watch, which is a model that can often be seen on the wrist of Prince Harry.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, BidSpirit.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

We encourage you to come by our gallery or view the sale online. People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from July 15th thru August 1st at the abovenamed sites.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique online-only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, July 31st – August 1st visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog will be available to viewed shortly at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidspirit.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com. For those who would like to inspect the items in person, Nye & Company will hold a public exhibition from July 22nd -26th from 10am-4pm each day and then again from July 29th-30th from 10-4 (all times are Eastern). For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.