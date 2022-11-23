Nye & Company’s Online Holiday Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, Dec. 7-8, has Items Perfect for Gift-Giving

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, November 23, 2022 — Nye & Company Auctioneers will wrap up 2022 with a two-day auction featuring jewelry for holiday gift-giving, December 7th-8th, at 10 am Eastern Time. The live-online Holiday Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction includes jewelry from three tri-state area consignors and other items suitable for the beneficiary of holiday charm.

Headlining the jewelry portion of the auction is property consigned by an Upper East Side estate, including a 6.1-carat Marquis platinum and diamond engagement ring with removable gold cocktail jacket in a ribbed basket weave pattern; and a 3.24-carat brilliant-cut platinum engagement ring; both accompanied by a G.I.A. certificate and will make quite the statement.

The estate also includes a large portion of gold jewelry, fine and decorative arts from such designers as Hamilton, Ronson, Erte, Icart, Soyer and more. There’s a nice painting by Arthur B. Davies, a personalized drawing by Eric Sloane of Roslyn, New York, and a beautiful unsigned oil on canvas nude. The William IV tables complement the books and other tabletop collectibles.

A family that spends more time in Ibiza, Spain than their home in New York consigned some equally exotic jewelry, such as a Rolex 18kt gold lantern charm watch, a rare survivor, as this type of watch was frequently damaged during use; as well as accessories like cuff links, watches, fountain pens, lighters and hat pins, plus a be-jeweled lapis lazuli and gold hinged casket box.

A direct descendent of the founders of the A&P Supermarket chain consigned several pieces for the holiday auction, some of which include several Art Deco gold-and-diamond line bracelets, a Tiffany tonneau diamond-mounted ladies watch and a lovely Cartier buckle bracelet with rubies.

For those more interested in fine art, an Andy Warhol uncut double image of the Washington Monument wallpaper is a rare image. Another Warhol is the Sunday B. Morning serigraph of Mao in Blue, stamped on the verso. The market is very strong right now for anything Warhol.

Another European consignor provided nice paintings, such as the French artist, Bouvard, Venetian Canal Scene, the View of Paris by Ludovic Vallee, the floral still life by Georgii Lapshin and a snow scene by Anatoly Sokoloff. The cast bronze sculpture by Kathe Kollwitz, Die Klage, comes from the Finn estate, who collected a great deal in England on the Continent.

Additionally, there is a wide variety of affordable objets d’art, furniture, rugs and other reasonably-estimated pieces that would be wonderful and unusual presents during the season when it’s better to give than to receive and to take care of others less fortunate than ourselves.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company Auctioneers website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from Tuesday, Nov. 22nd to Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 7th-8th. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object can visit the Nye & Company website, or email info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the live-online Holiday Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7th and 8th, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog will be available to view shortly online.

About Nye & Company Auctioneers:

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area. For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.