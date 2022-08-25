Nye & Company’s Next Online-Only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, August 25, 2022 — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, September 7th and 8th, features nearly 750 lots, a carefully curated mix of fine and decorative arts spanning from the 16th century to present day, including an exceptional group of Old Masters paintings from a distinguished New England collection and a terrific selection of modern and contemporary art and sculpture from the David and Laura Finn family collection.

The Old Master paintings primarily range from the 16th-19th centuries. Highlights include an en grisaille oil on panel portrait of a gentleman attributed to Anthony van Dyck (Belgian, 1599-1641), and a portrait of Isabella of Savoy attributed to Frans Pourbus II (French, 1569-1622). There is also work on paper version of Summer: Peasants Going to Market attributed to Peter Paul Rubens (Flemish, 1577-1640). Sebastian Vrancx is also represented with an epic allegorical battle scene attributed to the artist.

For those who prefer more contemporary and modern works, there is a fine selection of works by well-known and highly regarded artists. Of particular note is a conte crayon and watercolor on paper titled Cicada Pines in August by Charles Burchfield; an Andy Warhol silkscreen of baseball player Pete Rose, signed by both Warhol and Rose; a Maxfield Parrish gouache on paper, study for advertising art and three Childe Hassam watercolors.

William Scott, the celebrated UK artist, has one of his charcoal on paper abstract drawings in the sale. Pablo Picasso is represented with a large-scale goat’s head in profile Madoura ceramic charger. The self-taught/outsider artist Purvis Young is also represented with a selection of works being deaccessioned from the NAMITS Collection.

There are several pieces from the David and Laura Finn family collection. David, a well-known photographer, forged relationships along with his wife with many of the artists that they collected. A portion of the collection was previously offered at Sotheby’s in May 2017 and more recently, a curated selection at Christie’s, London in June 2022. Both performed extremely well.

The pieces being included in this sale were not previously offered and highlights include a charcoal drawing of Justice by the celebrated artist Henry Moore. There are also numerous Moore lithographs and etchings signed by the artist. The sculptor Fletcher Benton is well represented with several pieces of various sizes of his bold geometric sculptures. Gaston Lachaise and Max Kalish also have works included in the auction. Etchings and lithographs by artist such as Henri Matisse, Anders Zorn and James McNeil Whistler are aplenty.

Decorative arts also make up a strong component of the auction. Similar to the fine arts, the furniture and objets d’art range from works created in the 18th century through the 21st century. There is a heavy emphasis on the Art Nouveau and Arts and Crafts periods, with several pieces coming from a private New York and New Jersey collection.

Of particular note is a carved and ormolu mounted buffet attributed to Louis Majorelle (French, 1859-1926). This highly stylized and floral carved piece has a delightfully naturalistic feel. There are also several French Art Nouveau wardrobes, beds and side cabinets, all of which exhibit the characteristics and hallmarks of Majorelle’s genius and designs.

There is also a nice selection of Arts & Crafts furniture by Stickley. Rectilinear in design, this oak furniture includes dining chairs, rockers, armchairs, desks and more. Complementing the furniture is a lovely group of Arts & Crafts pottery by factories such as Roseville, Van Briggle, Weller and Grueby.

Also being offered is an exceptional timepiece – a long case clock by William Hislop, who was one of the founding members and first chairman of the British Horological Institute. The piece has a highly complex movement that will be sure to intrigue collectors and institutions alike.

Start times both days are 10 am Eastern. Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from August 24th thru September 7-8th at the aforementioned websites. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the online-only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, September 7th and 8th, please visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog will be available online shortly.