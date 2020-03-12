NRS Offers Access to Its Digital AD Network to Provide Public Health Updates for the Covid-19 Crisis

Agencies Can Reach Urban Audiences with PSAs on NRS’ 8,000+ Consumer-Facing Digital Out-Of-Home Screens at Independent Retailers Nationwide.

Newark, NJ, March 11, 2020 — National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, announced that it is offering public health agencies complimentary access to its digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network to disseminate critical public health announcements during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Our retailer partners are concerned by the potential of the Covid-19 outbreak to impact their businesses. However, they are even more worried by what the virus may mean to the health of their customers and their families,” said Elie Y Katz, President of NRS. “To support these independent retailers and the urban communities they serve across the country, we are offering governmental public health agencies the ability to display PSAs free of charge on the 8,000 plus screens of our NRS Digital Media Impact Network to share critical public health information, updates and advisories.”

Eli Korn, COO of NRS, explained, “The majority of our retail partners serve multicultural, immigrant-dense metropolitan areas across the U.S. These are among the most hard-to-reach and culturally diverse communities in the country. Within these communities, bodegas and independent neighborhood convenience stores often serve as informal community centers where customers share news and information. We invite governmental public health agencies to utilize our digital display network to help keep these communities advised of evolving public health advisories and critical healthcare and safety information.”

The NRS Digital Media’s Impact Network reaches approximately 35 million people per month, predominantly in the nation’s urban centers. The Impact Network’s display screens are located at eye-level at the point of sale in 8,000+ independent convenience, grocery, liquor and tobacco stores nationwide. Unlike most conventional advertising venues, NRS has the ability to provide updated content on demand through its Impact Network as new health information becomes available.

NRS can run 8-10 second static or video advertising as part of a 60-second loop. PSAs and advertisements can be run in any language, and NRS can provide agencies with information on language and demographics regionally and for specific stores. Advertising is visual only (without sound).

NRS is offering this public service to governmental public health agencies for the remainder of the month of March 2020 and may extend the offer at its discretion as conditions warrant. This offer is contingent upon, and subject to, limitations based on network capacity, appropriate volumes, and content at the sole discretion of NRS.

Agencies interested in participating should contact Leslie Ruder at lruder@nrsplus.com, call 973.438.5731 or inquire via nrsadvertising.com.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform plus NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, one-touch Boss Revolution® PIN-less recharge, and integration with the BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

Media Contact:

Elie Y. Katz

Founder & CEO / National Retail Solutions (NRS)

201-715-5179