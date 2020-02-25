Nova Fine Art Presents ‚God’s Plan‘ By Renowned Artist Stony

Stony is a highly collected artist with international collectors across the globe taking his work into their collections.

Royal Leamington Spa, UK, Feb 25, 2020 — 6th March 2020 – Exhibition continues until 14th March

Nova Fine Art, 110 Warwick Street, Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV32 4QP

Nova Fine Art proudly presents – GOD’S PLAN, the greatly anticipated, debut exhibition by Sicilian born street artist Stony. This solo show will be Stony’s first in the UK.

From 6th March 2020, Nova Fine Art (Leamington Spa) will have the pleasure of presenting a five-year body of work. We invite you into the tantalising and fascinating world through Stony’s hectic yet poignant perspective. The bold, expressive work featuring a unique, mind blowing narrative, is both paralysing and raw. The artist explores both the mind and body using large scale canvas and captivating colours.

Throughout his career, Stony has worked with and produced music with the most notable names in the industry.

„This is my Life. My Story, my book. I will no longer let anyone else write it.“ – Stony 2020

STONY is an expressive street artist and the work grows from the creative mind of a truly passionate artist who paints his ‚diary on canvas‘. Stony strongly presents art in it’s rawest form. The artist uses art and music to free his mind. Music gives Stony a platform where he feels he can express in sound and rhythm and influence others. The canvas in turn, gives him the platform to express the same in words, shapes and colours. Translating his emotions to shapes without being interrupted or judged.

Stony has created a respected portfolio of fine art figurative abstract painting. Stony has collaborated contemporary artist Danny Minnick most notably painting with Banksy and the legendary creative force – Basquiat.

Nova Fine Art is fast emerging as one of the most engaging, young contemporary art destinations in the UK, pushing the norm of large chain organisations. Dedicated to supporting and showcasing the work of already established and emerging artists from the UK and across the pond, we have even played host to an exhibition by cutting-edge artist Paul Oz. Alongside Tom Fitch, David Rees, Eleri Haf Davies, Piper Bridwell, Tori Tipton, Tom Burbidge, Piper Bridwell and Jonathan Z Lee to name a few.

Media Contact:

Nova Fine Art

01926298110

contact@novafineart.co.uk

http://www.novafineart.co.uk