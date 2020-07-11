Nick Fury refuses for Easter egg secret mission looming on Captain Marvels!

Secret Wars #4 included a storyline that left Avengers HQ in ruins. However, unlike in Endgame, the comic saw an entire mountain being dropped on top of the Avengers. Hulk is faced with the nearly impossible task of holding it up while Reed Richards (of the Fantastic Four) uses his formidable scientific knowledge to blow a giant hole in its side to escape.

We know the Russos are big fans of the Secret Wars storyline. Back at a Los Angeles screening of Infinity War in 2018, the brothers said they’d only return to the MCU if they could direct a Secret Wars movie. Such an obvious Easter egg in Endgame likely isn’t a coincidence. Were the directors hinting that Secret Wars might be looming in the Avengers’ future?

Of course, the shot of Hulk may have been a simple nod to the iconic Marvel event. However, Secret Wars has long been speculated to be central to the next Avengers film. What’s more, an Easter egg in Spider-Man: Far From Home also stands out as a possible Secret Wars clue, which could also pave the way for the introduction of the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU. There are a lot of possibilities here.

The Inverse Analysis — Endgame was touted as the Russos' final MCU movie, but it's hard to imagine that they won't be tempted back by Disney and Marvel Studios at some point. Historically, they've been called upon to direct the bigger MCU films like Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War, all of which included game-changing storylines and a multitude of characters from across the MCU.

Marvel Studios was riding on the massive success of Avengers: Endgame last summer when it took the stage at Comic-Con 2019 to announce the MCU Phase 4 titles. Kevin Feige & Co. certainly surprised fans with the revelation that Phase 4 will include an unexpectedly high number of TV series that will stream on Disney+. These limited TV shows will be intertwined with the regular Marvel Studios movies part of the next stage of adventures. Together, the mix of regular pictures and TV shows will further advance the story and eventually deliver a crossover movie as thrilling as Endgame. But as the Hall H event progressed, it became increasingly clear there will not be an Avengers 5 installment in Phase 4.

forward. Not to mention that Marvel now had access to Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool following Disney’s Fox acquisition. Marvel did confirm the Fox properties will be used in the future, without announcing any actual projects. There might be no new Avengers adventures until all the new superheroes and bad guys are introduced, as we also said at the time. And sadly, it’s now looking like 2020 won’t be the year when Marvel unveils the upcoming title in the Avengers franchise.

MCU Phase 4 was supposed to begin on May 1st and last through November 2021. From Black Widow to Thor 4, we’d have 14 different titles to enjoy, eight of which would be TV series. But then the novel coronavirus pandemic happened and Disney delayed all of its movie and TV show releases. Disney doesn’t want to squander movies like Black Widow by releasing them on Disney+ as theaters remain clothes. Plus, the studio also had to stop all production on all of its unfinished projects, including work on the TV shows that were supposed to premiere in this year and next year’s slate of films and series. There’s no point having Black Widow out on Disney+ too early if you can’t follow it up with the rest of the Phase 4 titles that are planned.

Without the novel coronavirus, we would have been at a point where Black Widow had already premiered, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be ready for an August release. The Eternals would follow in November, and WandaVision and Loki would be released by the end of the year. Marvel would be in a position where it would be compelled to announce new MCU projects for 2022 and beyond.

Phase 4 is now set to end on March 25th, 2022, when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to premiere. Mind you, we’re assuming that Phase 4 ends with the final movie in this stage. Let’s not forget that Marvel also confirmed plans to release Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 in May 2020 and July 2022. These could be the first Phase 5 films or the final Phase 4 pictures. That’s assuming the coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Marvel from releasing the films and TV series it already announced on time.

To put it differently, Marvel doesn't even have to worry about pleasing fans with announcements for upcoming attraction. As it is right now, Marvel has enough on its plate to carry us through the next two years.

