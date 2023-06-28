Nexus To Launch Diverse & Inclusive Streaming Service Just in Time For New TV Season

June is Pride Month as well as when Juneteenth is acknowledged, so what better time to announce the coming of NEXUS, a new streaming service featuring diverse and inclusive content, from diverse and inclusive creators.

New York, NY, June 28, 2023 — June is Pride Month as well as when Juneteenth is acknowledged, so what better time to announce the coming of NEXUS, a new streaming service featuring diverse and inclusive content, from diverse and inclusive creators.

„NEXUS is Black Owned and was created for those who feel marginalized, underserved and unrepresented, and in this political climate we wanted to ensure all knew that it was a safe space for LGBTQ+ content and audiences. We are a proud ally to the LGBTQ+ community and want them to know that we are for them as much as we are for Black American, Latino Americans, Asian Americans and Indigenous Native Americans. Everyone should see themselves and feel represented,“ said the Founder of Streaming Service. „We are trying to build something that honestly feeds the imagination of all and not just one group. We are the NEXUS point. That’s the goal.“

NEXUS is scheduled to pre-Launch in September, with an official launch in November. The platform which boast technology on par with Disney, Netflix, and Max, will feature original content, exclusives and other series, movies, reality shows, documentaries, kids and teen programming and more.

Hours of bingeable content are already in place for launch as well as several Original Movies and Series are in various stages of production from some of the most talented and award winning creators.

For more information and if you wish to support, just click on the link below.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/streamnexus/nexus-tv-streaming-diverse-and-inclusive-content

Media Contact:

Sean Henderson

contact@streamnexus.tv

https://www.streamnexus.tv