Neue Auctions‘ Sept. 7 Fine Art, Antiques & Jewelry Auction will Feature A Rare Canopy Bed and Dresser by Charles Rohlfs

Beachwood, OH, USA, August 27, 2024 — A rare and valuable canopy bed and dresser by Charles Rohlfs, ceramics from Pablo Picasso and Toshiko Takaezu, a Joan Miro lithograph, an oil painting attributed to David Teniers II, and a nice selection of vintage poster art will all come up for bid in an online-only Fine Art, Antiques & Jewelry auction slated for Saturday, September 7th, by Neue Auctions.

The catalog is loaded with 347 lots and the auction will begin at 10 am Eastern time. “The Rohlfs canopy bed and dresser are the headliner lots to be sure, but the first twenty-four lots up for bid are wonderful examples of automotive poster art, plus we have lots of great paintings and high-end luxury items by Cartier, Breitling and others,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions.

The carved oak canopy bed and oak dresser by Charles Rohlfs (American, 1853-1936) were crafted circa 1900-1901 and were exhibited at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. The bed with steps has the carved maker’s “sign-of-the-saw” cypher, dated 1901. The four-panel headboard has a carved harp-shaped crest and has a poppy motif with organic depictions.

The accompanying fumed oak, matte finish, three-drawer dresser with mirror is flanked by two carved panels, having three holes for pegs, to support two triangle shape shelves. The shelves held two candle stands (only one is surviving; it’s the following item in this auction). The estimates are $30,000-$50,000 for the canopy bed and $8,000-$12,000 for the dresser.

The oil on canvas painting attributed to David Teniers II (Dutch, 1610-1690) is titled Tavern Interior with Woman Smoking and Man Drinking. It’s signed “Teniers” on the beam table at lower right. The work measures 14 inches by 20 ¼ inches (canvas, less frame). It is expected to bring $20,000-$30,000. Teniers was a prolific Flemish Baroque painter and printmaker.

The 1969 etching, aquatint, drypoint and carborundum on Arches paper by Joan Miro (Spanish, 1893-1983) is titled Dormir Sous La Lune and is artist signed in pencil lower right and numbered in pencil (“47/75”) lower left. It was published by Galerie Maeght in Paris and is float mounted in a frame measuring 40 ¼ inches by 51 ½ inches (est. $8,000-$12,000).

There are two ceramics by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) for Madoura. One is a baluster form vase with two loop form handles, titled Décor Pastel (1953), earthenware with pastel decoration, numbered “22/200” (est. $8,000-$12,000). The other is an ovoid form ewer with pinched mouth and loop form handle, titled Yan Barbu (1963), in earthenware with painted black glaze decoration, numbered “179/300” (est. $4,000-$6,000). Both are 12 ¼ inches tall.

There are five ceramics by the Hawaiian-born American artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011) in the auction. These include a circa 1980s closed form Anagma fired stoneware creation, yellow and ochre glaze flowing down over a warm brown glaze, 7 ¼ inches tall (est. $6,000-$8,000); and a circa 1960s small closed form porcelain piece with a semi-gloss glazed in cream, pink and blue, 3 ¾ inches tall (est. $5,000-$8,000). Both are monogram initial signed.

The first 24 lots up for bid will be vintage automotive poster art, most of them for tire makers such as Royal Cord, Goodrich, Michelin, Dunlop ad Vulcan. Examples include lot #1, a circa 1910 poster by Plinio Codignato (Italian, 1878-1940), titled Neumaticos Royal Cord, 52 inches by 37 inches matted and framed (est. $1,500-$2,500); lot #2, a circa 1920 Celleris offset lithograph poster for Goodrich Tires, 62 ½ inches by 42 ½ inches framed under Plexiglas (est. $1,000-$2,000); and lot #3, a 1912 poster by Stanley Charles Rowles (H. L. Roowy, British, 1887-1979), titled Pneu Velo Michelin, 45 inches by 28 ¼ inches, framed under Plexiglas (est. $1,000-$2,000). All are from the collection from Discount Tire (1997).

Posters not automotive-themed include a circa 1925 poster by Stefan Norblin (Polish, 1892-1952), titled Polska, Upper Silesia, 38 ¾ inches by 24 ½ inches framed under glass (est. $500-$800); a poster by Robert Falcucci (French, 1900-1989), titled Monaco 17 Avril, printed in 1983, 47 inches by 31 inches framed (est. $200-$400); and a poster after Roger Broders (French, 1883-1953), titled Marseille, 37 ½ inches by 24 ½ inches framed (est. $50-$150).

Mixed media offerings include a collage on paper sketch for Marilyn Was Here by Richard Lindner (American, 1901-1978), for a similarly titled oil on canvas of the same year (1967), with a depiction of Marilyn Monroe as the theme (est. $5,000-$7,000); and a 1953 work on illustration board laid on canvas by Joseph Glasco (American, 1925-1996), titled Head in Yellow, signed and dated lower right and 34 inches by 28 inches framed (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Jewelry offerings will be plentiful, to include a circa 1970s gold retro link bracelet weighing 75 grams of 18k yellow gold, hallmarked (est. $5,000-$7,000); a 22k Etruscan Revival bracelet with two teardrop-shaped emeralds, bezel shaped (est. $4,000-$6,000); an Etruscan style beaded necklace marked 18k, having hollow gold beads with applied wire work (est. $2,500-$3,500); and a circa 1780 pair of Iberian gold and emerald ear pendants, antique 18k yellow gold, with hallmarks, in three sections, with bezel set emeralds (est. $1,800-$2,500).

There are three pieces dating to the Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD). These include a Sancai glazed well-modelled horse with a lady rider, 18 ¼ inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000); a Sancai glazed model of a Bactrian camel, shown standing, with head raised and mouth open and braying, 22 ¾ inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a pottery model of a horse, shown standing, with its head turned to the left, in buff clay, 11 ½ inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Furniture pieces from Europe will be led by an 18th century French Louis XV Chinese lacquer mounted ebonized commode with a veined marble top over a bombe case, decorated in lacquer with a multi-story pagoda in a river landscape (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an Italian (or French) 18th century chinoiserie lacquered bureau plat (a flat-topped writing table having drawers to the frieze), the rectangular top nicely decorated to all sides (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up on the two bidding sites.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online-only Fine Art, Antiques & Jewelry auction slated for Saturday, September 7th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com.

