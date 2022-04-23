Neue Auctions‘ Online Fine Interiors, Art & Antiques Auction, April 30th, has 381 Lots from Fine Estates and Collections

Beachwood, OH, USA, April 23, 2022 — Neue Auctions will celebrate the mild spring temperatures with an online-only Fine Interiors, Art & Antiques auction on Saturday, April 30th, one that will feature a wild and wonderful collection of objects assembled from estates and collections across Ohio, Naples, Florida and other locations. The auction will get underway promptly at 10 am Eastern.

“Every auction needs a little sparkle, and this sale features a nice selection of high-karat gold jewelry, plus two lovely ladies’ watches, one a Baignoire de Cartier, the other a Patek Philippe,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “We also have lots of beautiful, high-quality furniture, as well as lighting, glass, a good number of estate carpets and more – 381 lots in all.”

With a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000, the Baignoire Cartier 18kt yellow gold and diamond ladies’ watch, made around 2010, will probably finish as a top lot. The watch, having a gold link bracelet with a double clasp closure, features a diamond pave bezel surrounding an ellipse shaped dial with a silver matte finish and gold Roman numerals, plus a diamond winder.

The ladies’ 18kt yellow gold Patek Philippe watch is bracelet form with a blue dial and a Patek Philippe stamp to the clasp, with an adjustable bracelet (est. $1,000-$3,000). Also offered is a Konstantino 18kt yellow gold and diamond Roman coin necklace, circa 2010-2018, the faux Roman coin surrounded with pave accent diamonds (est. $3,500-$4,500).

Tole painting is the folk art of decorative painting on tin and wooden utensils, objects and furniture. The sale features a 19th century French tole painted daybed in the campaign style with various Napoleonic scenes for decoration (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a rustic antique tole painted grape harvesting basket with an armorial and reading ‘Chateau de la Bernarde’ (est. $300-$500).

Furniture will feature a monumental contemporary pine table having a paneled top with butterfly cleats and raised on a diamond-shaped cast concrete base (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a pair of circa 1980s Art Deco style lacquered wood and upholstered club chairs having upholstered backs in salmon textured mohair, with emerald green lacquered swan arms (est. $800-$1,200).

The silver category will be led by an English sterling silver serving tray (London, 1783), rococo handled form with foliate scroll border, a maker’s mark (“WC”) and weighing a total of 167.7 oz. troy (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an English George III sterling silver tea and coffee pot (London, 1817 and 1827), with maker’s marks for William Eley, each decorated with animals and birds, weighing a combined 49.03 oz. troy (est. $800-$1,200).

Asian objects will include a wonderful framed pair of Chinese hand-stenciled and painted wallpaper panels decorated with bird-filled trees and rockwork, 98 ½ inches tall by 51 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a large, just as wonderful pair of Chinese turquoise glaze terracotta foo dogs on stands, depicting a female with a cub and a male with a ball, each one seated, wearing a teeth-bearing expression, 42 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Decorative accessories will include a pair of Edwardian mahogany architectural doors with hand-painted classical-style vignettes, to include crouching female sphinxes and classical muses en grisaille in medallions, 96 inches by 25 inches (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an early 1900s Georgian style carved wood swan form jardiniere having a paint and gilt decorated surface and three swan neck supports on tripod scroll feet (est. $250-$450).

Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. In-person gallery previews will be held Monday thru Friday, April 25th-29th, from 9-5 (open late on Wednesday, April 27th, until 7 pm). The Neue Auctions gallery is located at 23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 100, in Beachwood, Ohio 44122. Beachwood is situated just outside of Cleveland.

The online-only auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now and posted live on the three bidding sites. Phone and absentee bids will be taken.

Neue Auctions will follow this sale with a May Modern Sale on Saturday, May 28th; then an auction featuring the superb Asian & Antiques Collection of Dr. Marvin Drucker on Saturday, June 25th. Both will be online-only, per usual, and will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

