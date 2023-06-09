Murdick’s Fudge Celebrates National Fudge Day with New Jamaican Espresso Flavor, Courtesy of Jamaican J1 Students

Edgartown, MA, Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, MA, June 9, 2023 — Each year, fudge shops and fudge lovers celebrate National Fudge Day on June 16. This year’s holiday has a little different flavor for Murdick’s Fudge on Martha’s Vineyard as they introduce a new flavor: Jamaican Espresso Fudge. The new flavor and name are courtesy of the Jamaican college students who will be working at Murdick’s locations in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.

The students come from their island to Martha’s Vineyard by way of the J1 Student Visa program. This US government program enables students from other countries to gain valuable work experience during the summer months.

“We’ve routinely worked with college students from the J1 program over the years and hosted students from Russia, France, Spain, Ireland, England, Scotland and now Jamaica,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of Murdick’s Fudge on Martha’s Vineyard for the past 30 years. “We put this year’s ‘class’ to work right away on coming up with the recipe and name for our latest flavor, Jamaican Espresso Fudge. Just in time for National Fudge Day.”

As part of its National Fudge Day celebration, Murdick’s will be handing out 45 half-pound pieces of fudge, ONLY at its 25 North Water location in Edgartown. Murdicks has two other locations–5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven.

In addition to the new Jamaican Espresso flavor, Murdick’s Fudge will also have the following flavors available: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

“This is our 45th year on Martha’s Vineyard. It’s nice that National Fudge Day coincides with what many consider the unofficial start of our summer season,” said McCourt. “It’s also great that will have our new recruits from Jamaica there to help and join in the holiday fun.”

While the company’s roots date back to 1887 on Mackinac Island in Michigan, Murdick’s Fudge on Martha’s Vineyard has crafted its own identity on the island and through Internet sales.

“People can always order our fudge online. Yet for many people, a trip to Murdick’s Fudge for some homemade fudge has become an essential part of the experience of visiting Martha’s Vineyard experience, whether it’s for a day trip, a week or longer,” said McCourt.

In addition to selling great fudge, Murdick’s Fudge has been an active leader in the community and member of the Rotary Club and supporter of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club. Murdick’s Fudge will once again be the lead sponsor of The Run of the Chop, an annual 5k run/walk on July 4 to the West Chop Lighthouse in Vineyard Haven. Interested runners can sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/VineyardHaven/MurdicksRuntheChopChallenge2022

Murdick’s Fudge is currently recruiting for local staff on the Island. For more information, applicants can contact mike@murdicks.com.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).