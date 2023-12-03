Multimedia Firm, DJR Media and Marketing Inc, Opens New Office in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, USA, December 2, 2023 — Memphis-founded DJR Media and Marketing Inc, said Friday it has opened an office in Atlanta, Georgia, becoming the latest media production and marketing firm to expand in the region.

DJR Media and Marketing Inc, formerly DJR Consultants Inc, was founded in 2004 by journalist and clergyman DJ Roker. The company, which started in a small room above Roker’s car garage, first began as a graphic design and printing company that serviced non-profits and small businesses within the Greater Memphis, Tennessee area. „I hated bad graphics and poorly-designed print work, so I kinda stumbled into the marketing side of this business,“ said DJ Roker, CEO. „When we started the business, it was out of a need to provide quality products to the local churches in our community, who were unable to afford the costs associated with using the big marketing firms; so we filled that vacuum.“ As the company grew, it changed its name to include media and marketing, and pivoted towards radio, television, and publishing. Today, the company operates worldwide, with a team of affiliates and strategic partners on virtually every continent. „Our model is simple, we have no full-time employees, and we own no real estate. Practically everything we do for our clients, with the exception of a few things, we facilitate through independent contractors and freelancers (our affiliates), who understands our mission and mandate, and agree to uphold our standard of excellence,“ says Roker. „One thing COVID has taught us, is that working remotely is now the new normal; therefore, we’ve adapted our business model away from the brick and mortar of yesteryears, to ensure maximum efficiency, and to streamline our services. We can now operate wherever our clients are located, meet their needs, and provide the same quality service they’re accustomed to — but in half the time as before. We pride ourselves in operating virtually; it’s a model we intend to duplicate globally.“ According to the company, DJR Media and Marketing Inc, plans to invest in the production of family-friendly movies and films, establishing a new footprint in the independent film marketplace in West Africa.

DJ Roker/Writer, Producer, Talent Agent (USA)

DJ Roker, President and CEO of DJR Media and Marketing Inc (formerly DJR Consultants Inc), boasts a multifaceted career as an American media and marketing consultant, and television booking agent. Trained in broadcast-journalism, his journey has encompassed roles as a photojournalist, video editor, producer, publishing and distribution agent, and A&R Representative. With over two decades of experience, Roker excels in directing and advising a diverse clientele and associates in content creation, publishing, and media relations.

Originating from the Bahamas, DJ Roker pursued broadcast-journalism studies and secured internships at WMBM (Radio) and WPLG (Television) in Miami, Florida (USA). Post-graduation, he contributed to the Nassau Guardian, a Bahamian newspaper, before making waves at WHBQ-TV (FOX 13) in Memphis, Tennessee in 2002. In 2004, he founded DJR Media, an influential media marketing and television production company. Under his leadership, the company produced compelling broadcast content, brokered publishing deals, and orchestrated guest appearances on renowned national platforms like the FOX News Channel, FOX & Friends, BBC America, PBS, NPR’s This American Life, MSNBC, CNN Headline News, Hannity & Colmes, Morning Express with Robin Meade, and At-Large with Geraldo Rivera.

A distinguished member of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), and the Music Producers Guild (UK); DJ Roker transcends his media roles as an ordained minister, radio and television host, and podcaster. His magnetic presence extends to speaking engagements at seminars and conferences, where he imparts wisdom on faith, leadership, and personal development. DJ Roker’s impactful journey continues to leave an indelible mark on the realms of media and beyond.

Contact:

DJR Media and Marketing Inc

DJ Roker (CEO)

http://www.imdb.me/djroker

damond.roker@djroker.com

+1(901)334-9841