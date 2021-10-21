MRHB DeFi Gets Support Down Under from Blockchain Australia

Melbourne, Australia, Oct 21, 2021 — In a move set to broaden the appeal of decentralized Islamic Finance down under, ethical and faith-based MRHB DeFi has been backed by Australian Institutions such as Blockchain Australia.

Blockchain Australia is a Melbourne-based technology products and services company that provides industry and company-specific blockchain solutions for startups and entrepreneurs, investors, corporate teams, and venture capitalists and at the same time encourages new ideas by incubating them with the required guidance and mentorship.

The blockchain firm made strategic investments in MRHB DeFi, a halal ecosystem DeFi platform built on Islamic principles of fairness and benevolence. It aims to bring an ethical, community-first focus to the world of decentralized finance, which has grown in popularity and size from a market with a total value locked of USD1 billion less than a year and a half ago, to USD220 billion today.

“I would like to thank Blockchain Australia for their support,” said MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed. “It is crucial for us to work with organisations that are in a position to help shape the way blockchain and decentralized finance can develop in Australia. I look forward to working with Blockchain Australia to forward our shared goals, and deliver an ethics-focused brand of blockchain to Australia and beyond.”

Ralph Kalsi, CEO and Founder of Blockchain Australia, expressed solidarity with the vision of the ecosystem startup: “We believe in Marhaba’s vision, which is a unique offering encompassing Islamic trading principles with smart contract-based transparency and open not only to the Islamic community but to the entire world – a laudable ethical cause that has motivated us in Blockchain Australia to back the initiative and help ensure its success.”

Ethical, Inclusive and Transparent DeFi Ecosystem

MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision of providing greater access to excluded and cautious communities to the growing opportunities and utilities of the cryptoverse, and has a particular focus on delivering faith-based DeFi services which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles rooted in Islamic Finance, many of which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Such business practices include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation and other acts deemed unethical as well as support sustainability, asset/utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk/reward sharing.

With the Islamic Finance industry sized at around USD 3 trillion of assets, bringing even a small portion of Shariah-sensitive liquidity into DeFi will represent a major boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.

Besides Blockchain Australia, MRHB DeFi has also received strategic investments from Mozaic, Contango Digital Assets, Influx Group, NewTribe Capital, Sheesha Finance, Acreditus Partners and EMGS Group.

About MRHB DeFi:

MRHB (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) DeFi is a decentralised finance platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of faith-based and other excluded communities in addition to existing crypto-natives so that everyone can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi to help build a true peer-to-peer financial and economic value system.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Islamic Finance into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings that are also ESG compliant.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investing, finance and seasoned institutional veterans of industry. The public sale offering will be in December. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here: https://marhabadefi.com/info-centre.php

