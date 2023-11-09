Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Luxury Watches Auction, November 17, has All The Top Swiss Watchmakers

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, November 9, 2023 — Over 100 fine wristwatches and pocket watches from the finest makers in the world will come up for bid in an online-only Luxury Watches auction on Friday, November 17th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., at 4 pm Eastern time. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com and MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

Included in the curated offering are vintage and contemporary wristwatches by all of the top Swiss makers, including Rolex, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Hublot, Cartier, A. Lange & Sohne, Omega, IWC, Breguet and others. All are high-grade luxury watches.

The sale also includes the Matheson pocket watch collection, which includes many fine solid gold timepieces by top makers. Included are two repeaters by Touchon & Co. and a great offering of American railroad grade watches by Hamilton, Illinois and Waltham.

Several watches are strong candidates for top lot of the auction. One is a circa 2013 A. Lange & Sohne Ref. 232.025 Richard Lange platinum wristwatch, presented in a stunning platinum case that houses calibre L041.2, comprised of 199 parts, a testament to Lange’s dedication to exquisite, hand-crafted movements. Signature details include a hand-engraved balance, blued screws, gold chatons, flat polished regulator and an escape wheel cap (est. $45,000-$50,000).

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

A circa 1995 Audemars Piguet, Ref. 25808ST, Royal Oak Offshore Triple Date wristwatch presents a harmonious fusion of elegance and functionality. Crafted with stainless steel, its refined form is punctuated by an octagonal bezel, while its triple-date complication adds practical sophistication. With impeccable readability and timeless design, this timepiece is a statement of understated luxury and impeccable taste. It has an estimate of $35,000-$40,000.

A circa 2007/2008 Rolex, Ref. 118239 Day-Date „President“ wristwatch invites the winning bidder to wrap their wrist in timeless elegance and unparalleled prestige. This watch doesn’t just tell time; it commands it, exuding a blend of opulence and sophistication that’s fit for leaders and trendsetters alike. A horological symphony that harmonizes luxury and precision, this President makes a declaration of unwavering style and influence (est. $30,000-$35,000).

A circa 2022 Rolex Ref. 268655 Yacht-Master wristwatch with its sporty spirit and a dash of adorable charm, is expected to bring $27,500-$32,500. The Oysterflex strap adds a playful touch to its luxurious 18kt Everose gold case. Other features include a black ceramic bezel, rose gold details, and a dial that’s like staring into a starry night sky, but on the wrist. The balance of Rolex’s 5-year guarantee remains. Box and papers are included with the watch.

A circa 2000 Breguet, Ref. 3800 Type XX Aeronavale watch with a captivating blue dial should finish at $23,000-$26,000. The watch boasts a 40mm case in warm rose gold, polished surfaces, harmonious curves, Breguet’s signature Arabic numerals, vintage-inspired minute track, unidirectional rotating bezel, meticulously designed complications and a self-winding movement. The flyback chronograph is a nod to the watch’s deep military aviation roots.

A circa 2016 Hublot, Big Bang Ferrari Unico Limited Edition wristwatch with cutting-edge design and materials has an estimate of $19,000-$23,000. Features include a 45mm carbon fiber case, a sapphire crystal with a red tint to solidify the Hublot partnership with Ferrari, a Hublot UNICO HUB 124 comprised of 330 components and containing 38 jewels. This Column wheel chronograph features a Flyback complication and a 72-hour power reserve.

On to the pocket watches! A Touchon & Co., 14k minute repeater with a 14K yellow gold case, serial number „137595“, 12 size, and a gross weight of 69.53 grams, is expected to gavel for $4,000-$6,000; while an 1899 American-made Hampden Dueber, 14K 18S 15J Hunter in a 14K yellow gold case, Model 4, 15 jewels, lever set, serial number, „1260671“, 18 size, with a gross weight of the assembled watch of 148.14 grams, should command $2,000-$3,000.

As this is an online-only auction, there will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on auction day to watch lots close in real time. Here is a link to the auction: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-9I4BN0/luxury-watches-featuring-the-matheson-collection?limit=36. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted in this auction.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the November 17th Luxury Watches auction, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com