Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Auction, October 7, Features Canadiana, Folk Art, Pottery and Textiles

New Hamburg, ON, Canada, Sep 23, 2023 — Four original paintings by acclaimed Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis (1903-1980), an extremely rare cobalt-washed stoneware flask from the 1850s by William Collinson, and an equally rare beaver pint fruit jar attributed to the Sydenham Glass Factory (Wallaceburg, Ontario) are a few of the expected top lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Canadiana & Historic Objects auction scheduled for Saturday, October 7th.

The 342-lot auction, beginning promptly at 9 am Eastern time, features a well-rounded offering of fresh-to-the-market Canadiana, folk art, pottery, textiles and more from some of the best collections in the country, with material dating from the 19th-20th centuries. Canadian art ranges from the traditional work of J.J. Kenyon and Homer Watson to the great folk art of Maud Lewis.

“The October 7th sale is an important one for serious collectors of Canadian heritage,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions. Ltd. “It features signature pieces from the late Honorable Jim Fleming, Bill and Kristin Kendall, Brian Hutchison and Alba DiCenso, Leigh Moore and the late Wendy Daxon, June and the late David Chambers, as well as many others.”

Mr. Miller added, “We feature untouched heirloom furniture in color, historic stoneware and pottery, trade signs, hooked rugs, weathervanes and iron ware. This is not a sale to be missed.” The sale’s undisputed headliner is Maud Lewis, who has appeared in Miller & Miller auctions past, where she consistently sparked keen bidding wars and exceeded even the high estimates.

The four paintings up for bid include The Three Black Cats (est. $25,000-$30,000); Two Deer (est. $20,000-$25,000); Oxen in Winter (est. $18,000-$23,000); and Covered Bridge in Winter (est. $18,00-$23,000). The first two are serial images found only in the 1960s; Oxen in Winter spans two decades; Covered Bridge in Winter was painted toward the end of Ms. Lewis’s life. All four paintings are signed and framed. Estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The important cobalt-washed flask with incised work on both panels by English-born Canadian artisan William Collinson (1830-1890) is an example of marked and decorated orated stoneware flasks. It features four beautiful and well-executed sunflowers on one side. The reverse has been incised in a cursive script, „Wm. Collinson Saint Thomas Canada West“ (est. $25,000-$35,000).

The scarce, circa 1880-1900 left-facing beaver pint fruit jar attributed to the Sydenham Glass Factory in Wallaceburg, Ontario has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$18,000. Also, circa 1895-1907 Canadian cream-glazed ewer and basin with floral motifs on both pieces, attributed to the Owen Sound Pottery Company of Horning & Brownscombe, should command $1,500-$2,000. It’s unusual to find a matching ewer and basin together, and this set is in excellent condition.

Two very different lots have identical $4,000-$6,000 estimates. One is a country Empire-style chest of drawers (Huttonville, Peel County, Ontario) made by William Soper in 1877, with inlays that include stars, diamonds, hearts, birds and crowns. The other is a circa 1890 Northeastern North America Mohawk cradle board of fine quality, adorned with carved and painted floral decoration on the reverse side and flower and bird carvings with lovely color throughout.

An early Quebec (circa 1880) double-sided gameboard, one side with a Parcheesi game and the reverse a checkerboard, the board framed with a metal eye at one end for hanging, is estimated to finish at $3,500-$5,000. Also, a rare, circa 1900 Canadian games table having attributes of both tramp art and Adirondack styles, the top having two cribbage boards and a central checkers board, each corner decorated with horseshoe and playing card motifs, should hit $2,500-$3,000.

Wonderful original paintings by acclaimed Canadian artists will include the following works:

– An 1894 fine, early rare oil on board portrait of the bay horse Harry Clay, Jr. by J.J. Kenyon (Waterloo County, Ontario), shown in profile view, 17 ¼ inches by 23 inches (sight, less frame), signed lower left and in very good condition (est. $2,000-$5,000).

– An early 20th century winter landscape oil by Homer Watson, titled March Day, depicting a rural farm or homestead in late winter or early spring, with a house and outbuildings, signed lower left and titled and housed in a wood and gilt frame (est. $3,000-$3,500).

– A 1929 watercolor Interior Study by Prudence Heward, depicting a large room with paneling, a beamed ceiling and a large fireplace, rendered in brown and beige tones, signed lower left and in a modern wood frame with neutral matting (est. $2,000-$3,000).

An unusual, circa 1900 Canadian armchair constructed from moose antlers, with a deep upholstered seat and back with a pointed arch, the antlers forming the legs, arms, and wings of the back, should realize $3,500-$5,000; while a circa 1850 open cupboard (Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia), having a scalloped top and sides to the upper section and applied moldings to the sides of the upper half, raised on applied bracket feet, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,500-$1,800.

Internet bidding will be thru the Miller & Miller website (www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

While this is an Internet-only auction, with no in-person event to attend, bidders can tune in to the live webcast on Saturday, October 7th, to watch lots close in real time. Here’s a link to the sale: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-9WE30X/canadiana-historic-objects?limit=36.

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.

To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the October 7th auction, please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

