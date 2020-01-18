Miguel Arteta prettified shoddy ability spitballed desperately!

Like a Boss, unfortunately, received mediocre ratings and flopped in the box office, but it is still a fun time full of laughs with great performances and chemistry from the cast. For those who did enjoy Like a Boss, here are ten hilarious female-led comedies that you will also like.

The signs were as loud as klaxon horns, warning us that “Like a Boss” would be a stinker: the January release date, the shoddy poster, the dubious conceit (the beauty business is, uh, ugly). The director Miguel Arteta made his name with indie movies like “Star Maps” and has fared well with more mainstream fare like the affable comedy “Cedar Rapids.” But he needs a solid narrative frame that can support his quiet strengths, notably the ability to make a roomful of actors feel as real as your friends.

Too bad that there’s nothing human or funny about “Like a Boss,” and little that seems written (rather than desperately spitballed) although at least Billy Porter gets a few minutes to show that he can snap even a dud briefly to life. Once he exits it’s back to grim business in a story about two longtime besties, Mia and Mel — the unpersuasively matched Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne — who live, work and party as one. They brush their teeth in side-by-side sinks, drive to work in a beater, puff-puff-pass and enjoy the occasional hookups, though never, ahem, with each other.