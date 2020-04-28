Material Culture goes online-only with an International Ethnographic Arts auction slated for Wednesday, May 6th

The auction will feature several important collections gathered from across the United States. It promises to provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase rare, high-quality cultural artifacts.

Philadelphia, PA, USA, April 28, 2020 — Material Culture’s upcoming International Ethnographic Arts auction will be held online-only, on Wednesday, May 6th, starting at 10 am Eastern time. The sale will center around several important collections gathered from across the United States and promises to provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase rare cultural artifacts of the highest quality.

The Miles and Shirley Fiterman Collection of Minneapolis, Minnesota contributed an array of fine, museum-quality Pre-Columbian artworks, including beautifully preserved Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacan and Colima pottery figures.

Originating from the famed Allan Stone Collection of New York is a sizable group of old African shrine figures, masks, drums, power figures and fetishes. Fine Indonesian and Malaysian artifacts are also included.

The Apsara Arts of Asia, an important collection of ethnographic arts and textiles, contributed a fine assortment of antique and vintage hand-woven articles from myriad Eastern cultures.

Dr. David W. Fraser, past head the Social Welfare Department at the Aga Khan Secretariat, and his wife Barbara Fraser of Yardley, Pennsylvania contributed items from their personal collection of ethnographic baskets, jewelry and textiles acquired across Southeast Asia and Africa.

Online bidding is available via the platforms www.liveauctioneers.com, www.invaluable.com and www.bidsqaure.com. Telephone and absentee bidding is also available. Pick-up of sold property must be scheduled to conform to new safety measures enacted due to the current situation with Covid-19.

For more information contact: expert@materialculture.com or visit Material Culture online at www.materialculture.com.

About Material Culture:

Material Culture services Buyers and Sellers nationally and around the globe, including Estates, Individuals, Businesses, Museums, Universities, and Non-profits. Material Culture’s auctions offer a broad and exciting range of Antiques, Asian Arts, Fine Art, Folk Art, Ethnographic Arts, Decorative Arts, Modern Design, Couture, Jewelry, Timepieces, Silver, Objets de Vertu, Fine Books and Manuscripts. Since 1993, thousands of savvy shoppers and collectors have taken inspiration and resource in Material Culture’s vast and constantly changing inventory of one of a kind items for their home, garden, commercial and special design projects.

Media Contact:

Matthew Wilcox

Material Culture

4700 Wissahickon Avenue / Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19144 (USA)

267-809-6378

mwilcox@materialculture.com

wilcoxmatthew46@yahoo.com