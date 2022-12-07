Maryland Legalizes „Mary Jane“, Home Grow Sprouts

Maryland, USA, December 07, 2022 — Maryland voters, 66% of them, enthusiastically voted “yes” to legalize cannabis. Now they face a two year time lag before even the first recreational dispensary is open to the public.

Thus, the initial frontier of legalized cannabis use for is “home grow.” The initiative will allow adults to grow up to two cannabis plants in their home, out of the public view, starting July 1, 2023.

Cannabis remains illegal in Maryland until July, 2023. Currently, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana carries a $100 civil fine. Decriminalization will be expanded up to 1.5 ounces from Jan. 1 to June 30.

“Sorting out the tax considerations, the application process, the licensing selection and building out of dispensaries has typically taken two or more years in the other early adopter states,” noted Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply, a leading supplier to the cannabis industry.

Robichaud added, „Most cannabis consumers don’t want to deal with red tape or politics. They just want high quality, clean, organic bud at home quickly, easily and inexpensively.“

To help fill in the gap for cannabis consumers, Green Goddess Supply offers greatly simplified home grow systems. Most newcomers to cannabis cultivation are overwhelmed by the process – bugs, odor, mold and general complexity are the common enemy of the new grower. But Green Goddess Supply offers a Concierge Service that’s designed for beginners, coupled with several fully-equipped, turnkey home grow systems that tremendously simplify the process.

“The Armoire” is an award-winning home grow system which is designed to look like furniture and meld nicely into any home décor, while making it very easy for anyone to start growing at home, no experience necessary. Additionally, the company offers the new ATS-42 Grow Tent System is a complete kit that contains all of the hardware you need to start growing.

“Growing your own should be a simple, fun adventure,” asserted Robichaud. “From turnkey systems to live, concierge advisors, we help consumers save money and grow high quality cannabis. Easily.”

Green Goddess Supply is a “Cultivation to Consumption” cannabis technology lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.greengoddesssupply.com.