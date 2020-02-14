LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on The Good News of John 3:16

LaTribuna Christian Publishing’s CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio explains the Good News of John 3:16.

Phoenix, AZ, Feb 14, 2020 — Chaplain Paul Vescio LaTribuna’s CEO is quoted saying, “The Good News of John 3:16 as stated in the Bible brings forgiveness to the unforgivable, it brings light into darkness, it brings hope into hopelessness, it brings peace of mind to a worried soul, it brings joy to sadness, comfort to suffering, it brings mercy and grace to those who do not deserve it, and the Good News brings love to those who feel unloved.”

Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “The Bible teaches us that The Good News is Christ resurrected for the Glory of God. The Good News is about for all those who accept God’s free gift of grace through Christ The Lord they are forgiven and receive citizenship in heaven. When a person accepts Christ Yeshua into their life in genuine repentance and love a miracle of God happens in that person’s life, a transformation begins to happen and the born again person becomes of the light of Christ for the glory of God. Their eyes are suddenly opened, their heart is softened and suddenly they have a love of life and compassion for their fellow man. This is the kind of Good News the whole world needs to hear these days, the Good News of Christ Jesus, the Good News of Christ Yeshua, the Good News of life and life more abundantly, the Good News of salvation, mercy, grace, hope, compassion, forgiveness, and love, the Good News of John 3:16 which reads as follows, For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life…Amen.”

Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “As a Volunteer Community Chaplain serving in an Acute Respiratory Rehab and Care Center I see first hand the positive impact that volunteering has on the lives of people who are suffering. The Bible teaches us that we are to treat others as we would want to be treated, I can think of no better way of putting this Godly teaching in action than to volunteer somewhere in helping others. Has we reach out in helping others the people that we help are actually helping us to see ourselves and the world around us in a whole new light. We become closer in relationship with God through the people that we minister to. We begin to learn a great deal about ourselves and the world around us and in doing so we become less selfish and more grateful, we become less prideful and more humble, we become less of ourselves and we become more Christ like. The true riches in life are not money, fame or worldly power, the true riches in life begin with the Good News of Salvation through Christ The Lord. The true riches in life include things like forgiveness and our relationship with God and things like family, compassion, mercy, peace, goodness, kindness, Godly wisdom, Faith, Hope and Love, and the greatest of these last three is love.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing encourages volunteering and the sharing of the Good News of the Gospel of Christ with others. We at LaTribuna Christian Publishing wish all of you a Happy Valentine’s Day, Good Health and a Very Blessed Day.

For more information about LaTribuna Christian Publishing please visit our web-sites at www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com and www.miraclesofkingman.com

