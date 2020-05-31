LaTribuna Christian Publishing Announces The Creation of Our Brand New YouTube Channel

Phoenix, AZ, May 31, 2020 — LaTribuna Christian Publishing is extremely excited to announce the creation of our brand-new YouTube Channel titled, Chaplain Paul Vescio. The YouTube channel was created out of compassion and love for people who are suffering in care centers, nursing homes, medical rehabs, and hospitals.

LaTribuna’s CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio is quoted saying, “Sadly all Clergy and family members are now locked out of most healthcare providers. We had to reinvent ourselves in being able to bring the love of Christ to the patients. First, we began providing letters of support through e-mail then we started providing Skype visits for the patients, but these methods are very limited at best. We decided to create a YouTube channel so the patients could view the videos whenever they want to. This way I can be in the facilities 24-7 by just a push of a button. Many patients have devices that allow internet access. Our plans are to do a variety of videos which will include guest speakers and going out on location to places like parks, churches etc. I for one am extremely excited about offering YouTube videos to the patients in order to help lift up their day.”

LaTribuna Christian Publishing also announces free books on our website, available as a PDF File located on the page titled Top 15 Books.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing’s CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio is quoted saying, “The Bible teaches us that we are to be willing to first give in order to receive. The Bible also teaches us to love thy neighbor as thy self and to treat others as we ourselves would want to be treated. Offering books for free is a great way of giving so the love of Christ could be shared with others. I pray that many people will visit our website and download the free books that are being offered and share them with others.”

LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports acts of compassion and kindness in reaching out in helping others. LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports placing Service Above Self in reaching out in helping others through Christ our Lord. For more information about who we are and what we are all about please visit our websites.

Media Contact:

Chaplain Paul Vescio, CEO

LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Phoenix, AZ

cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com

http://www.miraclesofkingman.com

http://www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com