Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette wraps up winter gear drive with Connections for the Homeless

Wilmette, IL and Hanover, MA, Mar 06, 2020 — Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, located at 819 Ridge Road in Wilmette, recently concluded a successful winter gear drive to benefit Connections for the Homeless and the people it works with in the greater Chicagoland area. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette is a franchise of Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Starting on December 20 and running through January 15, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, accepted donations of new and lightly used winter gear. Items accepted included: men’s and women’s winter coats, hats, and gloves.

“We’re coming up on our one year anniversary as a Lapels Dry Cleaning store. So, we wanted to do something special,” said Fahim Zuberi is the owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette. “I can’t think of anything better than partnering with Connections for the Homeless to help provide some warmth to the homeless people in the communities they serve.”

Connections for the Homeless serves 2,100 people annually in 52 Chicagoland communities. Those services include drop-in day-time shelters, overnight shelter, housing, eviction prevention and advocacy. Lapels Dry Cleaning cleaned all the clothing collected, which will be dispersed among people utilizing Connections for the Homeless services.

“Congratulations to Fahim and the folks at Connections for the Homeless on this very successful drive,” said Kevin Dubois, said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels and co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “Lapels Dry Cleaning owners across the country are very active in the communities they serve. For example, we conduct a clothing drove to benefit Big Brother Big Sister in several of the states we serve. As one of our newer owners and first in Illinois, we commend Fahim on his efforts.”

For more information on the winter gear drive or Connections for the Homeless, you can visit connect2home.org or call 847-475-7070.

Lapels’ environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes. Additionally, Lapels Dry Cleaning sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers it’s customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning in Wilmette are: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday 8 am to 4 pm.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/wilmette/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Orange Park, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Somerville, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westford, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Katy, Little Elm, Prosper, Richmond, Spring, Sugar Land). Additional locations are coming soon to Carolina Forest, SC, Brooklyn NY and Charlotte NC.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061