Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield, CO to Celebrate Grand Opening, April 22-23

Broomfield, CO and Naples, FL, April 19, 2022 — The grand opening for Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield will take place April 22-23 at the dry cleaning plant and store’s 6785 W 120th Ave, Broomfield location. It’s quite fitting that the grand opening is taking place over the Earth Day weekend as Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield owners Will Muzek and Bob Ovitz recently brought Lapels Dry Cleaning’s environmentally friendly process of cleaning to the area in January 2022.

“Customers have really responded to the way we clean clothes, which features the world’s only 100 percent environmentally non-toxic cleaning process,” said Ovitz. “We’re hoping to get a big turnout for the grand opening to share our style of cleaning with even more people and to celebrate Earth Day.”

As part of the grand opening/Earth Day celebration, any customer stopping by with garments to clean is eligible to get one shirt cleaned for free. Every customer will be entered into a drawing for one of three prizes: Gift basket with wines from Balistreri Wines in Denver; $75 gift card to Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield; and a $50 gift card to Marco’s Pizza in Broomfield, CO.

To further the Earth Day celebration, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield will be giving out GreenEarth® flower seed packets.

GreenEarth® makes the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative, which is used at all newer Lapels locations like Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield. Using solutions like GreenEarth and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives. Most Lapels locations provide alterations and shoe cleaning/repair as ancillary services.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID-19 pandemic Lapels provided a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

“Bob and Will have already done a great job first in the conversion to Lapels and then with the soft opening at the beginning of the year. We wish them a great turnout with the grand opening and much success in bringing the Lapels brand to the greater Broomfield area,” said Kevin Dubois, president and CEO of Clean Franchise Brands, the franchisor for Lapels Dry Cleaning.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning of Broomfield are Monday through Friday, 8am to 6 pm and Saturday 8 am to 3 pm. For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/broomfield/.

