Lapels Cleaners Updates to Technology and Equipment to Enable 24/7 Access to Cleaning Services in Music City location

Nashville, TN and Naples, FL, November 16, 2022 — One of the biggest challenges facing any business today is finding staff and sustaining a high-level of service. Lapels Cleaners, an environmentally friendly garment care company known for its commitment to innovation recently took a huge leap in that direction at its Nashville locations with an investment in the Metalprogetti automated assembly / bagging system.

The Metalprogetti Gullieta looks very much like a futuristic device, featuring an assembly conveyor and carrying extension arms to transport complete orders to the auto bagger. At the auto bagger, a sticker invoice is applied to the right corner of the package.

“With the current labor shortage, it can be difficult to find enough help to keep up with demand. The Metalprogetti is a real game-changer as the entire process is automated. This will enable us to process clean items at a faster pace.,” said Chris Cooley, owner of four Lapels Cleaners locations—Lapels Cleaners of Franklin (202 5th Ave North, Franklin TN), Lapels Cleaners of Brentwood (330 Franklin Road # 33, Brentwood, TN) and two in Nashville (Lapels Cleaners of Bellevue at 7630 Hwy 70 South and Lapels Cleaners of Lenox Village at 6019 Nolensville Pike).

Adds Cooley, “Perhaps even more important is that the equipment will allow us to better utilize the space within the plant so the business can grow without necessitating a move to a bigger location.”

The commitment to innovation will continue with the installation of kiosks at Cooley’s Brentwood and Bellevue locations. These kiosks, located within a vestibule inside the store, will provide customers with 24/7 access to pick-up and drop off items without a staff member present. Not only does this offer significant customer convenience, but it also reduces operating costs. Further, the installation will include automated lockers, providing customers with a way to receive items such as comforters that aren’t normally stored on a conveyor.

“I always want to make sure that we are being as efficient as we can because this is a high-volume business,” Cooley said. “In dry cleaning, you need a lot of pieces to make a profit. You can process a lot of pieces with a lot of employees or use equipment that enables fewer employees to handle the same volume.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area with friendly customer service representatives.

Lapels also offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient home delivery to all its customers.

The current hours at all four of the Nashville area Lapels Cleaners are Monday through Friday, 7am to 6 pm and Saturday 9 am to 3 pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://lapelsnashville.com/.

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

