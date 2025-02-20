Labmovers Completes 100th Lab Move Project

Hanover, MA, February 20, 2025 — Labmovers.com, a division of Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently completed its 100th lab relocation project for Dr. Stephen Lomber, from Lab McGill University in Montreal to the University of Texas at Arlington. BTI formed the division in 2019.

“Being in the greater Boston area with all the medical facilities and life science companies, expanding our business to feature lab relocation made a lot of sense,” said George Rohlfing, owner of LabMovers.com and the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “And while the other commercial moves we’ve done over the past several decades were good preparation, each lab move or asset management/storage is unique unto itself.”

In that short history, Labmovers.com has moved three labs for Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jack Szostak from the Richard Simches Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital to the Searle Chemistry Lab at the University of Chicago.

“The University of Chicago has become a home away from home for Labmovers.com as we’ve done 10 moves there,” said Rohlfing.

In 2019, Labmovers.com moved the lab for Dr. Nipam Patel, PhD from UC-Berkley to the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. In addition to sensitive (and expensive) lab equipment, the move involved transporting more than 700 butterflies. Yes, butterflies.

“That was one of our first cold, plug-in transports where we had to keep the butterflies at specific temperatures as our trucks drove from coast to coast,” said Rohlfing. “It really was a great experience for our company and helped us develop contingency plans and reporting/monitoring processes. Even our back-up plans had a back-up plan. And that’s something we have employed on cold transports ever since.”

Labmovers.com has had a number of higher profile lab relocations for such companies as Merck & Company and Henkel Technologies. Other lab move projects have been lower key like storing optic tables or other lab equipment for a space not quite ready.

“One of the realities post Covid was the boom of lab space in Greater Boston and beyond and how often buildouts have been delayed. So, you have a lot of situations where labs order equipment for a move-in date that’s not set in stone. So, in a number of cases, we’ve stored those items until the space was ready and then delivered and installed the items,” said Rohlfing.

So, what’s been the most gratifying of all the lab moves Labmovers.com has conducted?

“Lab moves are like my children. I love them all equally. And though they have similarities, they are all different and I’m constantly learning,” said Rohlfing. “Lab moves have made me even more grateful about your decision to join with Mayflower. Having those kinds of resources across the country and world makes it possible for us to conduct many of these very complex lab moves.”

For more information on some of Labmovers.com’s 100 lab moves, visit www.labmovers.com.

In addition to lab moves, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its Government, Medical, Lab & Scientific and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or https://labmovers.com or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. As a Mayflower Agent, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross-country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace Services, and Decommissioning Services. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/ or call 617-LAB MOVE (522-6683) / 1-800-766-7724.

